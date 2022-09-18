Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much
Those Ugly Racing-Style Gaming Chairs Are So Dang Comfortable

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
EarFun UBoom L Bluetooth Speaker Review: Portable and Powerful Sound
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

NASA Announces Another New Launch Date for Artemis I Rocket

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Artemis I mega rocket
NASA

NASA is ready to give it another go. After the space agency’s epic new Artemis 1 mega-rocket failed to launch in late August, then again in early September, NASA just announced that September 27th is the next launch date window for its Artemis 1 mission.

NASA’s “mega moon rocket” is an uncrewed mission that aims to use its new Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket to shoot Artemis I beyond the moon, travel over 280,000 miles away from Earth, then safely return.

According to NASA, it’ll attempt to launch the mission on September 27th, with a 70-minute launch window opening at 11:37 AM ET. Additionally, October 2nd is the backup date if the team runs into further issues. For those unaware, the first launch dealt with engine issues, and then when NASA tried for the second launch window, it experienced a hydrogen fuel cooling leak issue. Engineers tried and failed three times to fix the leak and eventually pulled the plug on the launch.

The third time’s a charm, hopefully. The agency claims that all its technical problems are fixed, new seals installed on the hydrogen quick-release mechanism that failed during the second attempt, and now all systems are a go.

In an attempt to prevent another failed launch, NASA said it would run further tests on September 21st ahead of the main event. These tests ensure the newly repaired quick disconnects can handle the cryogenic temperatures and conditions it’ll experience during the real rocket launch.

Basically, NASA ran into a few problems, fixed them, and now hopes to send the Artemis I rocket to space in the early hours of September 27th. If successful, the craft will return to Earth on November 5th. You’ll be able to watch it all unfold on YouTube.

Source: NASA

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »