Social Media Apps Make iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Last week’s iPhone 14 launch didn’t go well. Several customers couldn’t activate their iPhone 14 Pro Max without returning to the Apple store. Now, some iPhone 14 Pro users experience disturbing noises and vibrations from their brand new $1,100 smartphone.

One user on Twitter noticed the long, loud rattling noise coming from the rear camera and was able to capture it with another smartphone. The video clearly shows the lenses of the iPhone 14 Pro shaking and rattling.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Another Twitter user posted a video of his entire iPhone 14 Pro rattling uncontrollably while using TikTok. You can see the video on the device’s touchscreen violently shuddering.

Well I found my first iPhone 14 Pro Max bug… 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WhuOrcqdph — Naaackers (@Naaackers) September 17, 2022

9to5Mac found several Reddit posts describing similar problems. Most reports about the camera vibrations are connected to social media apps that regularly access the camera, like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Apple hasn’t released a statement regarding the shaking camera issues. However, the problem is just the latest in a series of iPhone 14 bugs in the days since it launched. On Friday (launch day), some users reported they could not activate their iPhone 14 Pro Max units, and yesterday Apple launched an investigation regarding iPhone 14 Pro models freezing after data transfers.