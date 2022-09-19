Buying Guides
Social Media Apps Make iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake, Rattle, and Roll

Danny Chadwick @jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A man holding an iPhone 14 Pro near a brick wall.
Josh Hendrickson/Review Geek

Last week’s iPhone 14 launch didn’t go well. Several customers couldn’t activate their iPhone 14 Pro Max without returning to the Apple store. Now, some iPhone 14 Pro users experience disturbing noises and vibrations from their brand new $1,100 smartphone.

One user on Twitter noticed the long, loud rattling noise coming from the rear camera and was able to capture it with another smartphone. The video clearly shows the lenses of the iPhone 14 Pro shaking and rattling.

Another Twitter user posted a video of his entire iPhone 14 Pro rattling uncontrollably while using TikTok. You can see the video on the device’s touchscreen violently shuddering.

9to5Mac found several Reddit posts describing similar problems. Most reports about the camera vibrations are connected to social media apps that regularly access the camera, like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

One user reported:

iPhone 14 Pro Max camera shaking really bad! from iphone

Another Reddit poster posted:

iPhone 14 Snapchat camera shake from ios

Apple hasn’t released a statement regarding the shaking camera issues. However, the problem is just the latest in a series of iPhone 14 bugs in the days since it launched. On Friday (launch day), some users reported they could not activate their iPhone 14 Pro Max units, and yesterday Apple launched an investigation regarding iPhone 14 Pro models freezing after data transfers.

Source: 9to5Mac, XDA, MacRumors

Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »