Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E Price and Specs Leak Ahead of Schedule

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

1 min read
Google Nest Wifi Router
Last month we reported on some FCC documents suggesting that Google was finally ready to embrace the future with an all-new Nest router supporting Wi-Fi 6E. And while we’re expecting Google to share more info at its October hardware event, a big leak just confirmed all the details.

Ahead of schedule, the popular online retailer B&H Photo Video posted Google’s latest router online with a full product page that confirms Wi-Fi 6E support, along with an expected $199 price tag. However, we’re unsure if that includes a “Point Extender.”

This all but confirms Google’s new “Nest WiFi Pro,” its 6E support, along with several different color variations and combo packs offering a discount when you buy a 2-pack or 3-pack.

Why Your Next Router Should Be Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 6E is a significant upgrade to wireless internet for your home, and it’s something we’ve wanted from Google’s routers for some time now. That’s because 6E improves the existing Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, delivering improved speeds, lower latency, and better performance thanks to the 6 GHz spectrum. This will also improve network congestion while preventing interference from other older technologies.

And while $199 for the new WiFi Pro 6E is more than the $99 price tag from a few years ago and more than the previous model’s $169 starting price, this will be Google’s best router yet. Unfortunately, the leak didn’t reveal everything, but now we’re pretty confident in the name, pricing, and 6E support.

The big “Made By Google event” kicks off on October 6th, where Google will unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, a new Pixel Tablet, and new products for its Nest smart home line. That’s presumably the Nest Wi-Fi Pro 6E and other items. Stay tuned for more details.

