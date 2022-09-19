Buying Guides
Save Up to 85% on Select Audible Titles This Week

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
1 min read

Audible App on an iPhone

Audible is rewarding its Audible Premium Plus subscribers with an end-of-summer sale. The company is offering discounts on a massive selection of titles in its library, some up to 85% off. This means you can refresh your to-read stack for cheap.

Note: This sale ends on September 23, 2022

Here are some awesome geeky reads you can pick up cheap this week:

10 Audiobooks to Make You Smarter
RELATED10 Audiobooks to Make You Smarter

Note that Audible’s End of Summer sale isn’t limited to science fiction or even the geek-oriented. The sale spans all of Audible’s categories. And from a quick perusal of the site, there aren’t many titles that aren’t included in the mass discount.

Keep in mind that you must be an Audible Premium Plus subscriber to take advantage of the savings. The good news for non-subscribers is that the first month of a membership is free and you get a complimentary credit to spend on any title in Audible’s library. But, you may want to hold off spending that credit until the sale is over.

Starship Troopers

Join Johnny Rico in his journey through the mechanized infantry

Amazon


 

Star Wars: Heir to the Empire

Enjoy the 'original' episode seven of the Star Wars Saga.

Amazon


 

Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »