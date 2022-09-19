Save Up to 85% on Select Audible Titles This Week

Audible is rewarding its Audible Premium Plus subscribers with an end-of-summer sale. The company is offering discounts on a massive selection of titles in its library, some up to 85% off. This means you can refresh your to-read stack for cheap.

Note: This sale ends on September 23, 2022

Here are some awesome geeky reads you can pick up cheap this week:

Note that Audible’s End of Summer sale isn’t limited to science fiction or even the geek-oriented. The sale spans all of Audible’s categories. And from a quick perusal of the site, there aren’t many titles that aren’t included in the mass discount.

Keep in mind that you must be an Audible Premium Plus subscriber to take advantage of the savings. The good news for non-subscribers is that the first month of a membership is free and you get a complimentary credit to spend on any title in Audible’s library. But, you may want to hold off spending that credit until the sale is over.

Starship Troopers Join Johnny Rico in his journey through the mechanized infantry