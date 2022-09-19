Logitech Accidentally Leaks a Pair of Upcoming iPads

Rumors suggest that Apple will show off new iPads and Macs in October. And now, Logitech has apparently leaked two of the upcoming iPads—the 6th generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and the 4th generation iPad Pro 11-inch.

The new iPads are listed on the Logitech Crayon sales page (via 9to5Mac). As you may know, Apple works closely with Logitech for the Crayon’s development, as this is the only third-party iPad stylus to use proprietary Apple Pencil technology.

Apple launched new models of iPad Pro in 2021, 2020, and 2018—we get a new iPad Pro nearly every year. So, this accidental leak isn’t much of a surprise, right?

Here’s the interesting thing; if Logitech and Apple are communicating about new iPads, this leak may prove that Apple will only launch iPad Pro revisions in 2022. We may not get a new version of the iPad Air, for example.

But on the other hand, this leak may prove nothing. All we know is that the Logitech Crayon page now mentions two next-gen models of iPad Pro.

We expect Apple to host an iPad and Mac launch event this October. The company should roll out iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura after this event.