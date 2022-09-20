Google Pixel Watch Pricing Leaks, And It’s More Than Expected

Buying Guides
After years of rumors and hype, Google will finally release the Pixel Watch at its October product launch event. However, we know plenty about it already, and the latest leaks suggest that Google’s first watch will have a steep price tag.

Google’s all set to take the stage on October 6th and announce the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and its fancy new Pixel Watch. Ahead of schedule, the folks at 9to5Google received leaked images of a retail device suggesting a relatively high $349 price tag for the wearable. Furthermore, the Wi-Fi+Cellular model will cost even more and will run buyers about $400.

While the price isn’t too bad, it’s more than a lot of the competition, and there are plenty of great smartwatches and wearables readily available at a lower price point.

For example, Samsung’s impressive new Galaxy Watch 5 is only $280 or $310 depending on which size you get, putting Google’s new watch up in the same pricing category as the Apple Watch.

Again, that’s not necessarily bad if the design and features are up to par, but we’ll have to wait and see for now. The leaked materials also suggest Google’s Pixel Watch will come in three main color configurations; Black, Silver, and Gold, with Obsidian, Chalk, and Hazel green bands.

Things could change a bit between now and the release, and we’ll learn all the details come October 6th.

