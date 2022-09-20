The Latest Tile Tracker Costs $1, but It’s Not Really a Tracker

After being acquired by Life360 earlier this year, Tile is finally launching a new product. But it’s not a tracker. Instead, it’s the Lost and Found Label—a sticker with a QR code. Scanning this sticker reveals the owners’ personal contact information, giving you a low-tech solution to lost items.

Let me be perfectly clear; Tile’s Lost and Found Labels don’t contain any tracking technology. They don’t run on a battery, connect to a phone, or send out a Bluetooth signal. They are stickers.

Technically speaking, anyone can print QR codes that contain their personal information. The benefit here is that you can program Tile’s stickers within an app and edit their information on the fly. (Also, Tile’s stickers are dishwasher safe.)

Tile suggests using these stickers where traditional trackers may not work. So, water bottles, pencil cases, game consoles, musical instruments, and laptops all seem like very strong candidates.

My suggestion, if you buy these QR code trackers, is to avoid loading them with personal information. Make a unique email address or virtual phone number for this stuff. You certainly don’t want strangers scanning for your personal information, especially if you post a photo of your water bottle on Instagram, or whatever.

Tile’s Lost and Found Labels are available now. A 15-pack of the stickers costs $15, effectively making the stickers a dollar apiece.

