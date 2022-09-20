Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Sony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Best ANC Headphones Just Got Better
1MORE SonoFlow Review: Great Sound for Days on End
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Latest Tile Tracker Costs $1, but It’s Not Really a Tracker

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Tile Lost and Found Labels, which are small stickers with QR codes.
Tile

After being acquired by Life360 earlier this year, Tile is finally launching a new product. But it’s not a tracker. Instead, it’s the Lost and Found Label—a sticker with a QR code. Scanning this sticker reveals the owners’ personal contact information, giving you a low-tech solution to lost items.

Let me be perfectly clear; Tile’s Lost and Found Labels don’t contain any tracking technology. They don’t run on a battery, connect to a phone, or send out a Bluetooth signal. They are stickers.

Technically speaking, anyone can print QR codes that contain their personal information. The benefit here is that you can program Tile’s stickers within an app and edit their information on the fly. (Also, Tile’s stickers are dishwasher safe.)

1 of 3
Tile Lost and Found Labels, which are QR codes on stickers.
Tile
Tile Lost and Found Label on a red bike helmet
Tile
Tile Lost and Found Label on a pink suitcase
Tile
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

Tile suggests using these stickers where traditional trackers may not work. So, water bottles, pencil cases, game consoles, musical instruments, and laptops all seem like very strong candidates.

How to Make Your Own QR Codes from Your iPhone or Android Phone
RELATEDHow to Make Your Own QR Codes from Your iPhone or Android Phone

My suggestion, if you buy these QR code trackers, is to avoid loading them with personal information. Make a unique email address or virtual phone number for this stuff. You certainly don’t want strangers scanning for your personal information, especially if you post a photo of your water bottle on Instagram, or whatever.

Tile’s Lost and Found Labels are available now. A 15-pack of the stickers costs $15, effectively making the stickers a dollar apiece.

Tile Lost and Found Labels

Add Lost and Found Labels to items that don’t work with Tile trackers, such as water bottles, musical instruments, or laptops.

Tile

Source: Tile via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »