News

New Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Launches with 30% Faster Processor

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus sitting on its charging dock.
Amazon

Just one week after launching its new Kindle, Amazon is back with an upgraded Fire HD 8 lineup. The all-new Fire HD 8 (2022) and Fire HD 8 Kids (2022) offer 30% faster performance than their predecessors, plus a thinner and more durable design.

While this isn’t the most exciting Fire tablet upgrade, it’s still notable for a few reasons. The Fire HD 8 now uses a hexa-core processor, making it the fastest tablet in Amazon’s lineup. Plus, the thinner and lighter design (which features strengthened aluminosilicate glass) should make the tablet more durable, especially in the hands of children.

Note that the Fire HD 8 Kids (2022) is identical to its adult sibling. It’s the same tablet; it just comes with a carrying case, uses a kid-friendly home screen, and includes a year of free books and games through Amazon Kids+. (Amazon also offers a two-year “no questions asked” warranty for Kids tablets and ereaders. If it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free.)

There’s also a Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022) for pre-teens. Basically, this tablet costs the same as the standard Fire HD 8 Kids but uses a more “adult” home screen and has a more “adult” carrying case. It also gives kids a bit more freedom in the app store.

For those who want a bigger upgrade, Amazon also sells the Fire HD 8 Plus (2022). This upgraded model uses 3GB of RAM for increased multi-tasking, plus wireless charging support, faster wired charging, and a bigger 5MP camera.

Every version of the Fire HD 8 (2022) is available for pre-order today. The standard model costs $100, while the upgraded Plus version is $120. If you want the Fire HD 8 Kids (2022) or Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022), prepare to pony up $150.

Source: Amazon

