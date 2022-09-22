Buying Guides
New Chromecast HD Launches Today For Just $30

A leaked marketing image of the Chromecast with Google TV (HD). WinFuture

Today, Google unveiled the new HD Chromecast device that’s $20 cheaper than the older 4K version. By removing ultra high-definition and Dolby Atmos support, the new 1080p model Chromecast comes in at a very affordable $29.99. This price makes it even cheaper than the original 2013 Chromecast.

The official name of the new device is “Chromecast with Google TV (HD),” and it allows you to cast content from all popular streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. It comes with the now-familiar Chromecast remote, which has an integrated Google Assistant for voice controls.

The Chromecast HD runs Android 12 and supports the same features as the 4K model, minus the 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos support. That said, it also offers AV1 decoding (to improve streaming reliability) and virtual A/B seamless updates (which allows the device to install updates without wasting storage space).

Google confirms to 9to5Google that the original Chromecast with Google TV (4K) will be updated to Android 12 in the near future. It’s big news for fans of the 4K version of Chromecast because there have been minimal updates since the service launched in 2020. The device launched with a scant 8GB of storage, which users fill up with apps fast. The new update is expected to address long-standing issues arising from that limitation.

