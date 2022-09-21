Ram to Debut Its 1500 Electric Truck Concept in November

In April, we got our first teaser of the upcoming RAM 1500 EV, but the brand is still way behind the Ford, Chevy, and Rivian competition. While the full-size electric truck won’t arrive until 2024, it looks like we’ll get our first full look at the Ram truck this November.

With the Ford F-150 Lightning EV already on the market, the Rivian R1T sold out everywhere, and the Chevy Silverado EV coming next year, RAM has some catching up to do.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, which interviewed CEO Mike Koval, Stellantis will officially debut the RAM Revolution electric truck concept around November 17th, one day before the 2022 LA Auto Show. We’re unsure if the concept is a one-off vehicle or an early look at what’ll inevitably arrive in 2024 as its first all-electric truck.

Furthermore, Koval claims that being late to the market isn’t bad, as its electrified pickup truck will be a real truck. He said the RAM EV truck would “push past” the competition regarding hauling and towing. Here’s the complete statement:

“More and more truck intenders are open-minded to the idea of electrification in their pickups, but they’re not willing to sacrifice our most core attributes that make a truck a truck, like towing, like hauling, and in the future, range and charge time. In other words, ‘trucks still need to do truck things’ is the message that we’re receiving” through feedback to date.”

Ram CEO Mike Koval is certainly correct in several aspects of that statement. For one, electric trucks are exciting, and people everywhere want one. However, we’ve seen countless reports that the F-150 Lightning EV is pretty bad when towing anything other than a tiny trailer.

Koval mentioned that towing a 10,000 lb trailer with an EV is nerve-wracking, but it shouldn’t be. Basically, he’s throwing jabs at the current offerings and believes the company will have a better solution come 2024.

If Ram manages to top the competition in range and towing, it’ll be a big deal. However, that also means the truck will likely pack a massive battery, making it rather expensive. We’ll have to wait and see, but we’ll get our first real look at what the company has in store come mid-November.

