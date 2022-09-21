Google Confirms Pixel 7 Pre-Order Date in New Teaser Video

After a surprise teaser back in May, Google is ready to announce its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at an event on October 6th. However, this week we also learned you’ll be able to pre-order your new phone the same day.

While this move isn’t all that surprising, considering Google offered day-one pre-orders last year, the company confirmed as much in a silly new Pixel 7 Pro “first impressions” video posted to YouTube.

As expected, the phone is covered in Pixels, so we can’t fully see it, but random people (aka actors) get to see it for the first time. It’s a fun little teaser video that doesn’t really give us anything new or share insights into the phone.

However, at the bottom of the screen and then at the end of the video, it clearly states that Pixel 7 pre-orders begin on October 6th. For those wondering, we’re expecting Google to announce the Pixel 7 line, a new Pixel Watch, show off the Pixel Tablet, and potentially a few other goodies.

While we know plenty about the Pixel 7 phone already, there are a few unknowns we’ll finally learn about at Google’s October hardware event. The company will discuss future updates, the powerful new camera system on the back, the Tensor G2 chipset inside, pricing, and more.