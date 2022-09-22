Victrola Launches a Turntable for Sonos Whole-Home Audio

Do you want to add a bit of analog goodness to your Sonos setup? The new Victrola Stream turntable lineup features full compatibility with the Sonos Stream app, meaning that it can wirelessly transmit audio from wax to your Sonos speakers. It’s better than Bluetooth, and it’s an awesome solution for whole-home analog audio.

The first turntable in this new lineup is the Victrola Stream Carbon. It’s a very straightforward device, featuring only a volume knob, a play button, and a speed control (33 1/3 RPM and 44 RPM). That said, Victrola stuck some high-quality components in this puppy.

As its name implies, the Victrola Stream Carbon uses a carbon fiber tonearm with an adjustable counterweight. It includes a Ortofon 2M RED cartridge, which usually costs over $100, and sports RCA jacks for a LINE output. There’s also an Ethernet jack for those who don’t want to use Wi-Fi.

Like most of Victrola’s high-end turntables and record players, the Stream Carbon contains special anti-vibration hardware. It only weighs 13.2 pounds, but the turntable’s design (plus the fancy tonearm and cartridge) should prevent skipping when blasting music at full volume.

The only thing that may disappoint enthusiasts is the lack of a direct drive system. But such an upgrade doesn’t improve audio quality, so Victrola stuck with a belt drive.

Pre-orders for the Victrola Stream Carbon open today for $799. That’s a lot of money for a turntable with relatively few features, but hey, the Stream Carbon works with Sonos. According to Victrola, we’ll see more of this turntable at the 2022 CEDIA Expo on September 29th, so stay tuned if you’re on the fence.