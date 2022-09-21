Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Arrives This October for $349

Following a big leak in August, today, Logitech officially announced its all-new Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld device, and it’ll be available starting next month.

As the name suggests, the Android-powered device is all about cloud gaming, focusing on easily playing all the best games anywhere and anywhere. That’s possible thanks to services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, plus remote stream to play games from Xbox consoles or the Steam Link app.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will be available sometime in mid-October for $349. However, those who pre-order one can get it for only $299. For comparison, the Steam Deck starts at $399, while the Nintendo Switch OLED runs at $349. Here’s what you’ll get from the Logitech G handheld.

While cloud gaming is the big thing here, this device also has full access to the Google Play Store and its expansive list of apps and games. Perhaps even more exciting is that Logitech promises 12 hours of gaming thanks to a big 6,000mAh battery inside.

The Logitech G Cloud Handheld gets power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, there’s a MicroSD slot for storage expansion, and it’ll charge over USB-C.

Once you turn it on, you’ll enjoy a large 7-inch 1080p HD screen in a 16:9 aspect ratio running at 60 fps. As for the device itself, Logitech says it has advanced haptic feedback, gyroscope controls, and all the buttons and controls are remappable to fit different gameplay requirements.

We have all the usual controls here, including a D-pad, dual thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers, face buttons, and some of your familiar Android navigation controls (like home and menu), along with a “G button” to quickly pause or exit games.

Other specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, multiple microphones, Bluetooth 5.1, and more in a lightweight device that weighs only 463g. Logitech claims the lightweight design and all-day battery life ensure gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

According to a leak earlier today, the release date will be around October 18th. You can pre-order yours today at a discount from the Amazon link below.