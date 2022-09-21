Microsoft’s Newest Surface Devices Arrive This October

Get ready for a new generation of Surface products. Microsoft just announced its Fall 2022 Event, where it will “talk about devices.” We expect the company to reveal the Surface Pro 9, which may finally come in both x86 and ARM configurations.

The live event airs on October 12th at 10 AM ET. While Microsoft hasn’t revealed any tangible details, we can pull a bit of information from the event’s banner (shown above). It depicts the Windows 11 background with splashes of color, plus the words “Save the Date” written by hand (probably with a Surface Pen).

Again, we expect the Surface Pro 9 to appear during this event. Recent leaks suggest that this device will be offered in both x86 and ARM configurations (via Liliputing). The x86 models use 12th gen Intel Core processors, while the ARM version relies on a customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset (called Microsoft SQ3).

If this rumor is true, then Microsoft will probably kill off the Surface Pro X lineup. Previously, Surface Pro X was the only Microsoft-made Windows device to run on the ARM architecture. (It’s a very important development for Microsoft, which continues to lag behind on ARM development.)

Other products, such as the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3, are also rumored to make an appearance. Details on these products are slim, but Microsoft releases a new Surface Laptop nearly every year, and the Surface Studio is overdue for an upgrade.