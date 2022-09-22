Buying Guides
Yale Debuts Its Slimmer and Smarter Assure Lock 2 Lineup

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Keypad Deadbolt.
Yale

The next generation of Yale smart locks just arrived. Available today, Yale’s Assure Lock 2 lineup features a slimmer design, broader smart home compatibility, and a better fit for large doors. Plus, they don’t require a Wi-Fi Connect Bridge, so you can use them out the box without any hassle.

According to Yale, the Assure Lock 2 lineup uses a design that’s 30% smaller than previous offerings. Still, these products are compatible with Yale’s add-on modules, which let you change connectivity options on the fly.

Most buyers won’t need these add-on modules, because the Assure Lock 2 lineup comes standard with Bluetooth and HomeKit compatibility (along with the standard Google Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, and so on). Notably, the added HomeKit functionality lets you unlock your door with an Apple Watch, though HomeKit users need a HomePod for remote control over their lock.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 lineup
Yale

Note that Yale offers its Assure Lock 2 in four different designs:

  • Keypad Deadbolt
  • Touchscreen Deadbolt
  • Key-Free Keypad Deadbolt
  • Key-Free Touchscreen Deadbolt
And as previously announced, Yale will eventually launch an add-on Matter Module for both new and old smart locks. This module will cost $80, and it should launch shortly after Matter has its official rollout.

You can purchase Wi-Fi or Bluetooth models of the Yale Assure Lock 2 today at the Yale website. Pricing ranges from $160 to $260. Zigbee models will launch later this year, though pricing is unknown.

Yale Assure Lock 2

The Yale Assure Lock 2 lineup features a slimmer design than previous products, plus expanded smart home compatibility with added HomeKit support.

Yale
