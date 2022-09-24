Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Add Wi-Fi 6E to Your PC with Netgear’s New Nighthawk Dongle

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Netgear Nighthawk dongle
Netgear

This week, Netgear announced the Nighthawk AXE3000 USB 3.0 Adapter, which lets you easily upgrade any PC or laptop with faster Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. While many computers already have Wi-Fi 6, many don’t support the latest 6E standard that offers improved performance.

Wi-Fi 6E is a significant upgrade to wireless internet for your home. Still, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 6E router first to take advantage of the faster speeds and less interference the Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000) adapter has to offer.

The dongle easily connects to your PC through any USB 3.0 port, then provides access to fast 6E speeds thanks to a dedicated 6 GHz band that provides up to 1,200 Mbps speeds. Netgear also provides an extension cable and cradle, allowing greater access to USB ports so owners can position the dongle in the best location for improved reception.

Why Your Next Router Should Be Wi-Fi 6E
RELATEDWhy Your Next Router Should Be Wi-Fi 6E

As expected, the all-new Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E adapter is backward compatible with Wi-Fi 6, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz bands, but we’re assuming you won’t need that if you have a newer 6E router.

For those unaware, the latest 6E standard improves on the existing Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with improved speeds, lower latency, and better performance with 6 GHz. It also enhances network congestion while preventing interference from other older technologies.

Those looking for a Wi-Fi 6E router may want to consider Netgear’s Nighthawk or even the Orbi Wi-Fi 6E Mesh system. If you already have a new router and want those fast speeds on your PC, grab the Nighthawk A8000 for $89 from the link below. It’ll start shipping on October 4th.

Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E Adapter

Get the industry’s first Wi-Fi 6E dongle from Netgear for only $89.99.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »