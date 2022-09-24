Add Wi-Fi 6E to Your PC with Netgear’s New Nighthawk Dongle

This week, Netgear announced the Nighthawk AXE3000 USB 3.0 Adapter, which lets you easily upgrade any PC or laptop with faster Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. While many computers already have Wi-Fi 6, many don’t support the latest 6E standard that offers improved performance.

Wi-Fi 6E is a significant upgrade to wireless internet for your home. Still, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 6E router first to take advantage of the faster speeds and less interference the Nighthawk AXE3000 (A8000) adapter has to offer.

The dongle easily connects to your PC through any USB 3.0 port, then provides access to fast 6E speeds thanks to a dedicated 6 GHz band that provides up to 1,200 Mbps speeds. Netgear also provides an extension cable and cradle, allowing greater access to USB ports so owners can position the dongle in the best location for improved reception.

As expected, the all-new Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E adapter is backward compatible with Wi-Fi 6, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz bands, but we’re assuming you won’t need that if you have a newer 6E router.

For those unaware, the latest 6E standard improves on the existing Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with improved speeds, lower latency, and better performance with 6 GHz. It also enhances network congestion while preventing interference from other older technologies.

Those looking for a Wi-Fi 6E router may want to consider Netgear’s Nighthawk or even the Orbi Wi-Fi 6E Mesh system. If you already have a new router and want those fast speeds on your PC, grab the Nighthawk A8000 for $89 from the link below. It’ll start shipping on October 4th.