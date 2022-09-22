Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

ExpressVPN’s Aircove Router Adds a VPN to Your Home Network

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The ExpressVPN Aircove router on a table
ExpressVPN

You use a VPN on your laptop because it’s easy. But setting up a VPN on the other devices in your home is too difficult, if not impossible. The new ExpressVPN Aircove router aims to solve this dilemma by providing a VPN for all connected devices with minimal setup.

The Aircove is an interesting product. It’s a Wi-Fi 6 router intended for homes up to 1,600 square feet, and it provides wireless speeds up to 1,200 Mbps—that’s pretty good on its own. But the addition of whole-home VPN access provides an extra level of security (or location spoofing) without much effort.

1 of 3
an image of the ExpressVPN Aircove desktop dashboard.
ExpressVPN
an image of the ExpressVPN Aircove showing different VPN connections.
ExpressVPN
an image of the ExpressVPN Aircove "set VPN" function.
ExpressVPN
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

And you’re not stuck using a single VPN server for all of your devices. A “Group Devices” feature lets you split connected devices into five distinct groups, each with a unique VPN connection. If you want to access South Korean’s version of Netflix on a device, just open the ExpressVPN Router app and side that puppy into a new group.

Does Your Internet Provider Know That You're Using a VPN?
RELATEDDoes Your Internet Provider Know That You're Using a VPN?

To be clear, this is one of many routers that support VPN functionality. And you can get a similar experience by installing ExpressVPN’s firmware on a router of your choice—ExpressVPN is even reusing its Router app for Aircove! The big selling point for Aircove is that it’s ridiculously easy to set up when compared to other solutions.

The ExpressVPN Aircove router is available today at a special $170 launch price (before it reverts to the $190 MSRP). Note that this router doesn’t include an ExpressVPN membership.

ExpressVPN Aircove Router

Designed for whole-home privacy, the ExpressVPN Aircove router lets you run all of your devices through a VPN connection with minimal setup. And with five custom VPN &quot;groups,&quot; you aren't stuck using a single VPN location.

Amazon

$189.90
 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »