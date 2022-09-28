The 24 Best Card Games For a Party in 2022

Whether you’re hosting a one-time party for a special occasion or having a weekly game night with the family, it’s never a bad idea to have an awesome card game on hand. Card games, as opposed to board games, are easier to store, usually have simpler rules, and are fantastic icebreakers at a party.

With almost 25 options on this list, there’s bound to be something here that strikes your fancy. There are games with incredibly simple—almost nonexistent—rules to follow, and games that require a strategic mind to win. And while there are some games here that are family-friendly, a lot of them aren’t—NSFW, if you will. That said, the recommended age range is in each entry to make browsing easy!

Kid-Friendly Options For the Whole Family

Any of these games are a fantastic addition to family game nights. The winning objective and rules for each game are easy to learn and simple to follow, making them perfect for people of any age.

Villainous : In this game, everyone chooses a different Disney villain and has their own board, cards, and winning objective. While it may take a little bit to learn the rules during your first game, the fun and replayability of the Villainous series is worth it. For this first installment of Disney Villainous, there can be two to six players (ages 10 and up), and you can expect about 15 to 20 minutes of playtime per player. Plus, there are a ton of expansions for Disney Villainous and even different versions to try as well, like Marvel Villainous and Star Wars Villainous.

Sushi Go!: This is one of the easiest card games to get the hang of. You earn points by accumulating certain sushi combos through a pick-and-pass style gameplay. On each turn, every player picks one card they want to keep, places it face-down, and reveals the rest of their cards to everyone else. Then, you put your cards face-down and pass them to the person on your left, and the next turn starts. Each game takes roughly 20 minutes to finish, and two to eight people can play (ages eight and up).

For Something Similar to Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity is a wildly popular card game that most people have probably heard of. An NSFW Apples to Apples copycat, Cards Against Humanity has raunchy fill-in-the-blank or question cards that you and your friends find hilarious answers to. But if you’re all played out with CAH, try out one of these fun alternatives that follow the same general rules. All of these games are only appropriate for older (17+ and 18+) audiences and shouldn’t be played with younger kids.

Joking Hazard : It's up to you to create the funniest punchline to a three-card comic strip full of hilarious animations and jokes from Cyanide & Happiness. The first card in the comic strip is drawn randomly from the deck. Then, the judge for the round plays a second card to flesh out the story. Finally, all the other players choose the funniest punchline card from their hands, and the judge picks their favorite. According to the back of the box, Joking Hazard can be played with 3-10 bad people who are 18+ and can handle (im)mature content. Depending on the number of people and drinks involved, the game can last between 30 and 90 minutes.

Test Your Knowledge With One of These Trivia Games

Who says learning can’t be fun? If your brain is full of trivial information and you want to show off to your friends or family, bring one of these great games to your next hang.

…I Should've Known That: Whereas most trivia games give out points based on how many questions you answer correctly, this game subtracts points for every incorrect answer. Answer random questions like: Is starboard on the left or right side of a boat? How long did Sleeping Beauty actually sleep? Is a penguin a bird? There's no estimated playtime, and it likely depends on the number of players you have and how well you know random trivia. You can play a two-person game or include as many people as you want (ages 14 and up).



Learn Something New About Your Partymates

Breaking out a card game at a party is a fantastic icebreaker, whether you’re among good friends or no one knows anyone. These games ask excellent—though sometimes risqué—questions that help people get to know you, and vice versa.

If You Had To… [A Party Game]: If you loved playing Would You Rather? with your friends as a kid, you'll love this game. As a kid, you usually had to choose between something gross and something even grosser, but this 17+ card game has more fleshed-out adult topics to choose between. For example, would you choose to relive the same day over and over or have your mom fly a drone that follows you everywhere (with full video and audio)? Or, how about sleeping in a bucket versus having Martha Stewart baste you like a turkey? Convince the judge of the round that your card is the worst to win the point. You can play with three people, but the more, the merrier. Each game takes about half an hour to play.

Unique Games You’ve Probably Never Played Before

If you want to try out a game that’ll probably be new to all guests at your party, check these out. Having a game that’s not as well-known by everyone can help ease the tension because no one knows what they’re doing.

Debatable: You should only play this game with people you know because things can get heated quickly. There are silly questions mixed in with serious questions, and only one person can win the debate. You'll take turns arguing for or against something and sometimes have to adhere to a crazy condition like "Deny everything" or "Use made-up science to support you." Do foil hats protect your thoughts from alien mind readers? Should post-mortem organ donation be mandatory? These are the questions you and 2-15 other players (ages 15 and up) will answer. A game of Debatable could be over in 30 minutes or could last up to two hours.

These Are Party Faves For a Reason

If none of the other games on this list look interesting to you, try out one of these bestsellers. All of these games are well-established and have been played by thousands of people, so chances are, any one of these will be a hit at your next party.