Tesla Finally Releases a CCS Charging Adapter

After a long wait, Tesla has finally released an official CCS adapter for North America that allows Tesla drivers to use off-brand public charging stations. The new CCS Combo 1 (CCS1) to Tesla plug is now available in North America for $250.

As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, Tesla wants to advance the technology for everyone, not just itself. As a result, the company is busy testing ways to let other EV owners use its charging network.

However, this means its expansive charging network will get busy once Tesla’s new Magic Dock arrives and it opens the Supercharger network to any electric vehicle. Many Tesla owners are worried the change will increase wait times or overload stations, giving them nowhere to top off their batteries.

Thankfully, after first releasing a charging adapter in South Korea last year, the official Tesla CCS adapter is available stateside for $250 on Tesla’s website. It’ll start shipping in the next few weeks. Unfortunately, there is a catch, and the adapter doesn’t work with all Tesla models.

“The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most newer Tesla vehicles, while some vehicles may require a retrofit to ensure functionality with third-party CCS stations. We recommend checking that your vehicle is on the latest available software prior to signing in to your Tesla Account to verify vehicle compatibility.”

According to the Tesla Store, this new adapter only works with the newer Tesla Model 3/Model Y vehicles, along with the latest Model S and X. If you have an older Tesla, you’re still out of luck, at least for now. It looks like vehicles older than 2020 won’t work with the adapter out of the box.

The company will offer a retrofit solution to work with older vehicles, but we’re not expecting that addition until sometime in 2023. That said, anyone with a newer Tesla may want to grab this adapter as soon as possible. Get yours from the link below.

