Pixel Tablet Leak Reveals Possible Size and Storage Specs

At the I/O 2022 conference back in May, Google announced the Pixel Tablet alongside its upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. And now, a leak reveals some of the details we can expect to see in the new device.

In a report published through 91Mobiles, leaker Kuba Wojciechowski provides early details for the tablet. Wojciechowski claims that Google shipped some Pixel Tablets to India for EVT (engineering validation test) certification. Since EVT testing is part of the end phases of product development, it stands to reason that the device is close to its final form.

According to 91Mobiles, the Pixel tablet will come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, sport an 11-inch display, and will come equipped with Wi-Fi 6 support. Further details include the possibility of a first-party USI 2.0 stylus coming with the Pixel tablet.

None of these details are groundbreaking developments in the mobile computing space. The 11-inch tablet form factor has become commonplace in the last few years. Plus, 128GB and 256GB are standard storage options for many devices.

The Pixel Tablet launch date remains unknown. However, it could debut during the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6th.