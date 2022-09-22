Google Pixel 7 Full Pricing and Release Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Google shocked everyone with the price of its Pixel 6 smartphone last year, as it was an absolute steal at $599. And while many expected a price increase with the highly anticipated Pixel 7 series, we have good news, as leaks suggest pricing will remain the same.

According to a new leak by ArtemR on Twitter, Google’s impressive-looking Pixel 7 will remain a highly affordable phone perfect for everyone, costing only $599. Google will offer the phone in Snow White, Obsidian Black, and the fun new Lemongrass colorway.

Artem mentions that while we already knew pre-orders would open on October 6th, Google plans to release both phones as soon as October 13th. However, it’s more likely that the pre-order window will run roughly two weeks, with the Pixel 7 release date set for October 18th.

From a source I trust 💯, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems. First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

That’s not all, either. His highly trusted source (which appears to be Target’s inventory system) further revealed the same impressive $899 price tag for the flagship Pixel 7 Pro. This makes Google’s high-end phone more affordable than the best from its Samsung and Apple competition.

The leaks suggest Google’s Pixel 7 Pro will come in similar White, Black, and Hazel green color options, with the same release date. Furthermore, it looks like retailers like Target will have some impressive discounts and gift card incentives to go along with the new phone.

Honestly, we expected Google to increase its phones’ prices this time around. Not just because it’s 2022 and everything is more expensive these days, but because they’re far more affordable than most of the competition.

Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and Google’s all-new Pixel 7 series looks to continue the tradition of being great phones at affordable prices. We’ll find out for sure at its October 6th hardware launch event.