Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Pixel 7 Full Pricing and Release Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
An official render of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 XL.
Google

Google shocked everyone with the price of its Pixel 6 smartphone last year, as it was an absolute steal at $599. And while many expected a price increase with the highly anticipated Pixel 7 series, we have good news, as leaks suggest pricing will remain the same.

According to a new leak by ArtemR on Twitter, Google’s impressive-looking Pixel 7 will remain a highly affordable phone perfect for everyone, costing only $599. Google will offer the phone in Snow White, Obsidian Black, and the fun new Lemongrass colorway.

Artem mentions that while we already knew pre-orders would open on October 6th, Google plans to release both phones as soon as October 13th. However, it’s more likely that the pre-order window will run roughly two weeks, with the Pixel 7 release date set for October 18th.

That’s not all, either. His highly trusted source (which appears to be Target’s inventory system) further revealed the same impressive $899 price tag for the flagship Pixel 7 Pro. This makes Google’s high-end phone more affordable than the best from its Samsung and Apple competition.

Google Pixel 7: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDGoogle Pixel 7: Everything We Know so Far

The leaks suggest Google’s Pixel 7 Pro will come in similar White, Black, and Hazel green color options, with the same release date. Furthermore, it looks like retailers like Target will have some impressive discounts and gift card incentives to go along with the new phone.

Honestly, we expected Google to increase its phones’ prices this time around. Not just because it’s 2022 and everything is more expensive these days, but because they’re far more affordable than most of the competition.

Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and Google’s all-new Pixel 7 series looks to continue the tradition of being great phones at affordable prices. We’ll find out for sure at its October 6th hardware launch event.

via Twitter

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »