Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Review: A Fantastic Work-From-Home Headset

The COVID-19 pandemic introduced many of us to the home office model of working, transforming how many industries operate. And with many people still laboring in their spare bedrooms, Logitech has developed a headset designed explicitly for homebound workers: the Zone Vibe series.

Logitech was gracious enough to send me the entry-level model of the headphones: the Zone Vibe 100. And after a week of using them as my primary headphones, I’m quite impressed with their comfort, performance, intuitive operations, and sound quality. I’m also satisfied with the price. The Zone Vibe 100 costs about a hundred bucks but delivers an experience that you’d probably pay more for if you had to name a price you thought was fair for what you get.

Here's What We Like Light and comfortable

Looks professional

Great sound quality

Pull-down microphone

Fast-charging, long-lasting battery

Pair to multiple devices

Handy mobile app And What We Don't Switches devices unexpectedly

Pairing issues with macOS Monterey

Design: A Comfortable, Durable Headset

The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 isn’t anything special to look at. However, its understated fashion is one of its draws. It’s a very professional-looking headset. And since it’s targeted at work-from-homers, that makes sense. You won’t look like a DJ spinning records at a concert or a gamer blasting noobs on Twitch stream while in a Zoom meeting. Instead, you’ll project the appearance of a professional that chooses the right headphones for the right purposes. All you have to do is remember to change into your work clothes before the weekly video call.

The feel of these headphones is quite light and flexible without seeming brittle. However, it’s clear from handling them for about a week now that if you apply just enough pressure that the plastic will snap, but it’s something you’d almost certainly have to do intentionally. And because it’s so light, it can actually absorb drops and accidental bangs pretty well. You’d have to drop these headphones from a considerable height before damaging the chassis or the internal components.

The lightness of the Zone Vibe 100 contributes to its daily, long-term wearability. The whole unit weighs just 6.5 ounces, and the ear muffs are crafted of knitted fabric and memory foam for a feeling of wearing hardly anything at all. It’s a hard contrast to heavy-duty headphones that feel weighty on your head for hours, and you still feel like you’re wearing them even hours after you take them off.

The raised buttons on the rear of each earpiece provide quick, intuitive control of the most common headphone functions. On the left side, you have a volume rocker near your earlobe and a phone button at the top of your ear. The right side features a play/pause button. It takes a little training to remember which buttons are where without looking, but after a few days, it all becomes second nature.

One of the most convenient things about this headset is that the microphone boom folds down from the earmuff and automatically unmutes itself when you’re ready to take a call or speak in a meeting. When you bring the microphone down, you’ll hear “Mute off” in the headset, and when you put it back up, you’ll hear “Mute on.” This functionality is great for keeping background noise out of your telemeetings and ensuring you’re unmuted when it’s your turn to talk.

Another nifty feature of the Zone Vibe series is Logitech’s app Logi Tunes. This simple app allows you to manage your headphones’ devices, mute your microphone, monitor battery power, customize equalizer presets, and set the side tone (the ability to hear yourself on a call). It’s pretty convenient but not strictly necessary to enjoy the benefits of the Zone Vibe 100.

Performance: Works Great All Day

After using the Zone Vibe 100 for a week, I’m glad to report that they’re a real workhorse. I have no complaints about their performance. They always turned on, paired quickly to compatible devices, and stayed connected as long as I used them. However, I have a couple of caveats to this praise, but neither of them are problems particular to the Zone Vibe 100.

The first word of caution is for Mac users. Due to an OS issue, I could never pair the Zone Vibe 100 with either of my Mac computers (a Mac mini and a MacBook Pro) running macOS Monterey. They never showed up in my Bluetooth settings window, even when discoverable. I tried several methods and spent hours troubleshooting my Macs to no avail. I determined the problem did not lie in the Zone Vibe 100 because they were discoverable to every other Bluetooth device I own. And both my Macs running macOS Monterey were unable to detect other new Bluetooth devices.

Luckily, I was able to borrow a MacBook Pro running an older version of macOS (Catalina), and the Zone Vibe 100 showed up immediately and connected flawlessly. And I was able to put in the requisite hours testing them on a computer to make an informed recommendation. But, if I were in the market for a new Bluetooth device (of any kind), I’d wait until this particular issue has been resolved (either by myself or Apple).

The other caveat is that when you connect the Zone Vibe 100 to multiple devices, you don’t need to manually switch between them. The headphones detect when audio content starts playing on any device and automatically switch for you. This is fine so long as you don’t have multiple videos or audio running on different devices. I often found myself scrolling Twitter on my phone and wondering why the audio from my computer kept cutting out. It was because the headphones detected videos were playing in my Twitter app and switched over to them (the videos were muted). Additionally, things like text message chimes, in-app game sounds, or any audio playing will trigger your headphones to switch devices. But, it’s worth pointing out that this is a potential problem for all multipoint Bluetooth headsets when paired to numerous devices. I’ve yet to find a way to prevent it from happening.

You should also take care to switch off your Zone Vibe when changing to different earbuds or headphones. During my testing, I left the headphones on my desk (still paired to both my iPhone and a MacBook Pro) and went for a walk around the block, using my AirPods to listen to music on my iPhone. When I rounded the corner to return to the house, my AirPods disconnected from my iPhone. When I looked at the screen I saw that I was connected the Zone Vibe 100. The headset detected that I came back in range, connected to my iPhone, and gave my AirPods the boot. That’s pretty impressive range, though.

Sound Quality: Crisp, Clear, Consistent

Sound quality is the most critical feature of any speaker, earbuds, or headset. And after a week of using the Zone Vibe 100 as my primary sound enjoyment device, I can safely say that they don’t disappoint. Calls came in crisp and clear. Audiobooks, podcasts, and music sounded as good as they do in my AirPods or coming out of my JBL Charge 4.

Whenever I test and review sound equipment, I run my favorite test: The Beatles test. I loaded the double-disc compilation album Past Masters into my iPhone, got comfortable, and let the music play. The Beatles test is great because the band covers so many different styles of music, experimented with early mixing technology, and kept their masters in great shape for future generations.

I’m glad to report that the Zone Vibe 100 delivers on every level. I heard every note, chord, instrument, and beat perfectly. Granted, if you want a full-blown concert in your ears, you may want to spring for a heartier headphone model. But, as far as everyday music consumption in a home office goes, these headphones are fantastic for their purpose.

The outgoing call quality was also excellent. Every time I spoke to someone using the built-in microphone, I could be heard clearly with no distortions, lag, or other audio imperfections that Bluetooth devices often bring. The microphone features noise-canceling technology that filters out the ambient sound in your room so you can be heard without distractions.

I recorded two microphone quality tests with the Zone Vibe 100. The first was in a totally quiet room. For the second, I turned on ambient coffee shop sounds in the background of my office. Listen below:

Mic Test Without Background Noise

Mic Test With Background Noise

As you can tell from the two clips, the sound quality is quite good. And the background sound filtering system is excellent. You can only faintly hear the coffee shop ambiance sounds if you listen closely. And I had to turn it up quite loud. The background noise was gone entirely on a previous recording, and I turned it up to ensure I wasn’t going too easy on the headphones. The above recording contained the highest volume of background noise I felt you could expect in a home office.

Battery Life: Gets You Through The Day And Then Some

Like with most wireless devices these days, if you remember to charge up occasionally, you should never run out of juice with the Zone Vibe 100. That may sound silly, but it would be even sillier to run out of power without knowing you were running low. Whenever you turn on the Zone Vibe 100, it announces how much battery power is left. And when you start running particularly low, it will warn you. Plus, you can check your exact battery power at any time by using the Logi Tunes app.

But, even if you didn’t know exactly how much power you have at all times, you’d only have to remember to recharge once every few days. I received my review units on a Friday afternoon and immediately began using them in place of my Apple AirPods with my iPhone 11 Pro Max. I didn’t have to recharge the headphones until Wednesday afternoon. And recharging is super fast. Charging up these headphones from 0% power to full power took just a bit over an hour. In the week from receiving my review units to writing this review, I only had to fully recharge the Zone Vibe 100 once.

Should You Buy the Logitech Zone Vibe 100?

If you work from home and need a comfortable, durable, quality set of headphones at a reasonable price, the Zone Vibe 100 could be exactly what you’re looking for. But keep in mind that the 100 is the entry-level model. If you want something a little beefier, you may want to check out the other models in the Zone Vibe line: the Zone Vibe 125 and the Zone Vibe Wireless.