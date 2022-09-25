Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Could Build Royalty-Free Versions of Dolby Atmos and Vision

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google logo over a home theater.
Vectorpocket / Shutterstock.com

A new leak suggests that Google could launch its own 3D audio and HDR formats. Codenamed “Project Caviar,” Google’s new home theater formats may lack any licensing fees, effectively giving manufacturers a free alternative to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The details of “Project Caviar” were uncovered by Protocol, which obtained a video of Google showcasing its technology to various hardware manufacturers. In the video, which remains unpublished, project manager Roshan Baliga describes “Caviar” as a necessary step in a “healthier, broader ecosystem.”

It seems that the primary goal of “Project Caviar” is YouTube integration. Currently, YouTube does not support Dolby Vision or Atmos. And while YouTube loosely supports plain old HDR, the implementation is awful. (By and large, Google tries to avoid Dolby’s formats. The Chromecast is a rare exception.)

What Is Dolby Vision?
RELATEDWhat Is Dolby Vision?

To be clear, Google could simply embrace Dolby’s home theater formats. But the company doesn’t seem too happy about licensing fees. Dolby reportedly charges $2 or $3 for each hardware device that supports Atmos or Vision. And that’s a per-unit rate, by the way. (Somewhat ironically, Dolby lets streaming services use these formats for free.)

Hardware manufacturers probably aren’t too happy about these licensing fees either. That said, Dolby Atmos and Vision are already well-established formats. The idea that a manufacturer will give up Dolby technology for “Project Caviar” is a bit of a stretch, and at best, the formats may coexist.

Or the whole “Project Caviar” thing may slowly fizzle away like HDR10+, which is also an open format.

Source: Protocol

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »