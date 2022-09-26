Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

What Is Google One, and Is It Worth Paying For?

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 5 min read
The Google One logo over a bunch of Google products.
Google

At a glance, the Google One service can be a bit confusing. It’s more than just a simple cloud storage plan, as it’s utilized by several of Google’s apps and services. But with just a bit of information, you won’t have any trouble understanding how Google One works or why it’s important.

Table of Contents

Google One Unlocks More Cloud Storage
Plus, Google One Gives You Some Extra Perks
How Much Does Google One Cost?
Is Google One Worth It?
How Do You Cancel Google One?

Google One Unlocks More Cloud Storage

By default, your Google account comes with 15GB of cloud storage. But this storage is shared by all of your Google apps, including Gmail, Photos, and Drive. If you regularly use these services, you will eventually run out of storage space.

A Google One subscription lets you add between 100GB and 30TB of storage to your Google account, depending on how much you’re willing to pay. You can share Google One storage with up to five people for no additional charge, or simply hog all the storage space for yourself. (Sharing Google One storage does not give you access to another user’s emails, photos, or Drive.)

In other words, Google One is similar to Apple’s iCloud service. You can even use Google One storage to back up your Android phone, though technically speaking, the free 15GB of storage in your Google account is more than enough to back up contacts and other basic information.

Most people use Google One to increase the storage space of Google Photos or Google Drive. These services let you automatically back up and access important files, similar to Dropbox or iCloud.

The Best Alternatives to Google Search
RELATEDThe Best Alternatives to Google Search

But if you use Google services for work or school, you may need a Google One subscription. Hardcore Gmail or Google Docs users tend to blow through the 15GB of storage that comes with their Google account.

For clarity, you can’t “buy more Google Drive storage” anymore. Cloud storage is tied to your Google account and shared by all of your Google apps. A Google One subscription simply increases the amount of storage available to your account.

Plus, Google One Gives You Some Extra Perks

Someone tries to use a Google Photos filter only to see a warning that it requires Google One.
Google

Most cloud storage plans come with extra perks, and Google One isn’t any different. Your Google One subscription includes things like 24/7 tech support and random free stuff from Google, including coupons and Google Play credits.

Here are all the additional Google One perks:

  • Tech Support: A Google One subscription unlocks 24/7 tech support. You can contact tech support via phone call, email, message, or the Google One app.
  • Google Photos Features: All Google One subscribers can use special editing tools in Google Photos, including an automatic background blur filter. (Note that these editing tools are free if you use a Pixel phone.)
  • Discounts on Hotels: Sign into the account associated with your Google One subscription to see discounted hotel rooms in Google Search.
  • Random Free Stuff: Google One subscribers occasionally get free coupons, Google Play credits, and Nest Mini smart speakers. These offers are usually sent via email.
  • Cash Back: Customers paying for at least 200GB of Google One storage get 3% back in credits for purchases in the Google Store. And you get 10% back if you pay for at least 2TB of storage.
  • A Decent VPN: If you pay for 2TB of storage (or more), you can use Google’s VPN on your Android device or iPhone.
  • Google Workspace Premium: Members with 2TB or more storage get additional features for Google Meet, such as 24-hour group calls and noise cancelation.

Note that some of these perks, such as Google’s VPN, require 2TB or more of storage. These expensive plans are best for power users and families. Most people will be fine with 100GB or 200GB of Google One storage—you can always upgrade or downgrade later.

How Much Does Google One Cost?

an image of Google One pricing plans.
Google
Note: This section was last updated on September 26th, 2022.

Pricing for Google One may change depending on your location. The following prices and plans are offered in the United States:

  • 15GB: Free and included with all Google accounts.
  • 100GB: $2 a month or $20 a year
  • 200GB: $3 a month or $30 a year
  • 2TB: $10 a month or $100 a year
  • 5TB: $25 a month or $250 a year
  • 10TB: $50 a month
  • 20TB: $100 a month
  • 30TB: $150 a month

As you may have noticed, an annual plan will save you some money on Google One. But the most expensive tiers are only available with monthly billing.

Bear in mind that the 5TB, 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans are only offered in select regions.

Is Google One Worth It?

The Google One app on a mobile device.
Google

Most people need some kind of cloud storage solution. And if you use Google services to write documents, back up photos, share files, or send a ton of emails, a Google One subscription might be the way to go.

Now, for the average person, I’d suggest just 100GB or 200GB of Google One storage. These plans cost a few dollars each month, and they ensure that you won’t run out of space for photos, documents, or emails.

Those who hope to share Google One with family or friends should join a more expensive plan. And  if you want to use Google Drive as a Dropbox alternative, you should seriously consider the 2TB subscription tier.

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with using multiple cloud storage solutions. Some people buy Google One just to store more images in Google Photos, for example, yet they continue to use Dropbox or another service for large files and backups.

Google One

A Google One subscription unlocks additional cloud storage space for all your Google apps. It’s perfect for hardcore Google Docs users, Google Photos fans, or anyone in need of a Dropbox alternative.

Google

How Do You Cancel Google One?

The Google One logo crossed out with a big red X.
Google

To manage or cancel your Google One plan, simply open the Google One dashboard in your browser. Then, click “Settings” and select “Cancel Plan.” You can also do this through the Google One app on iOS or Android.

If you choose to cancel Google One, your account will revert back to the default 15GB of storage (at the end of your billing cycle). And yes, this will cause problems if you have over 15GB of files or emails associated with your account—Google may keep your files safe for a few months, but eventually, it will delete content from Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

So, you may need to archive important files from Drive or Photos before canceling Google One. Your best bet is to install the Google Drive desktop app and move important files to your computer. You can then transfer these files to a different cloud service or an external drive.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »