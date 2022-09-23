Crazy Deal: Ryobi’s Ultimate 10-Tool Kit Is Over 50% Off Right Now

The Home Depot’s house brand Ryobi is already an excellent value for power tools, but when Ryobi’s ever-expanding power tools go on sale, you’ll want to take advantage of it.

Right now, you can get one of Ryobi’s best combo tool kits for 53% off, a savings of $680. Seriously, this is one of the best deals I’ve ever seen from The Home Depot. More specifically, I’m talking about the Ryobi Ultimate Automotive 10-tool kit, which has a tool for nearly every job.

The Ultimate kit from Ryobi usually runs $1,279 and features ten excellent tools, three batteries (which are stupid expensive already), not to mention two tool bags, and a charger. As the name suggests, it’s the ultimate tool kit. Today, you can get all this for $599.

As you can see from the image above, this tool kit has impact drills, a garage speaker, an air compressor, a powered angle ratchet, and much more. Whether you’re a gearhead who loves working on vehicles or just a DIY person, everything in this pack can be helpful. Here’s the complete list:

3/8 in. Extended Reach Ratchet with up to 55 ft./lbs. of torque

Brushless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench

Compact Brushless 3/8″ Impact Wrench

Portable Power Source: 2 USB ports for convenient and simultaneous charging

High-Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge

Hand Vac

Grease Gun: Maximum pressure of 10,000 PSI

ONE+ Speaker: Dual 3 in. Speakers for powerful, rich sound with a Bluetooth range up to 125 ft.

Hybrid Portable Fan: Over 12 hours of runtime on a single charge

Three Ryobi battery packs, two carry cases

Several accessories

The official Ryobi days sale was earlier this year, so we’re not sure how long this deal will last. Plus, when you get this big of a discount, the deals usually don’t last as inventory runs out. Either way, with the holidays around the corner, you’ll want to take full advantage of this before it’s too late.

Home Depot also has similarly big discounts on its 3/8-inch extended reach powered ratchet tool, or get the 5-tool combo for $149, which is over 60% off. I have the five-tool kit, but if you can, spring for the big set.

While you can find significant savings on several tools right now, the ultimate 10-tool kit is by far the best one yet. So, grab yours from the link below.