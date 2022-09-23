Buying Guides
Nothing's Second Pair of Earbuds Have a Bizarre Name

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
1 min read
The sequel to Nothing’s Ear 1 might give you the heebie jeebies. Called the Nothing Ear Stick, these earbuds feature a long charging case and debuted on Chet Lo’s SS23 runway. According to Nothing, the Ear Stick is inspired by cosmetic packaging—it vaguely looks like a tube of lipstick.

While the Ear Stick’s design is clearly an aesthetic choice, it should come with a few tangible benefits. Similar earbud cases, like that of the Creative Outlier Air, offer a stunningly long battery life. They’re also easy to find in a bag or a case. (Nothing claims that the long charging case is more pocketable, which is the opposite of my experience with similar products.)

If customers can get past the weird name (and marketing), then Ear Stick may be a successful product. The Ear 1 was surprisingly popular, and it scored an 8/10 in our detailed review. That said, the Ear 1 sells at a pretty competitive price, and it introduced the novelty of a clear plastic design.

We don’t have any images of the Ear Stick earbuds. The photos shared by Nothing only show the Ear Stick charging case, sans buds. There’s no point in guessing what the earbuds will look like, though they may be larger than the Ear 1 to increase battery life.

Nothing will reveal more details about the Ear Stick later this year. We’re mainly hoping for improvements to the transparency mode, which is a weak point of the original Ear 1.

Source: Nothing

