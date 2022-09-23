Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google’s New Adventure Game Places You in Ancient Mesoamerica

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A banner showing the characters from Descent of the Serpent
Google Arts and Culture

The Google Arts and Culture division just launched its first game. Titled Descent of the Serpent, this top-down adventure game takes you back to ancient Mesoamerica, where you must collect artifacts to save the world from a global flood.

This game, which is intended for adults and children, places a heavy emphasis on education. The artifacts and locations you discover are supplemented by real-world photos, fun facts, and other information.

an image of gameplay in Descent of the Serpent
Google Arts and Culture

You can also choose from several characters, who all wear outfits inspired by South American indigenous culture. And notably, Descent of the Serpent was created with help from Mexico’s National Museum of Anthropology.

Google's Addicting New Game Lets You Build a Quantum Computer
RELATEDGoogle's Addicting New Game Lets You Build a Quantum Computer

The gameplay in Descent of the Serpent is similar to a classic Zelda game, with a top-down view and basic controls. Obstacles and enemies are at every corner, though these enemies can only kill you in “Challenge” mode. (They can only stun you in easy mode.)

Descent of the Serpent is free to play on the Google Arts and Culture website. The web-based game works on both desktop and mobile devices, though you can also access it from the Arts and Culture iOS or Android app.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

Source: Google via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »