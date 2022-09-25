Enjoy the Outdoors With This EV Charging Camper Trailer

People everywhere are excited about electric vehicles, especially with all the exciting new electric trucks that are here or on the way. And while models like Rivian’s R1T truck is an adventure vehicle, range is still a concern when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors with an EV.

Electric vehicles have more than enough power and torque to tow a trailer, but the range decreases significantly. What if your camper trailer could be the power source for your vehicle? That’s exactly what the popular brand Colorado Teardrops has announced.

The new Colorado Teardrops “Boulder model” concept is an EV-specific overland trailer with its own massive battery pack that you can use to charge your EV during outdoor adventures.

The Boulder is designed to increase an EV’s towing range, making camping an option for those with electric vehicles. The company plans to offer several of its teardrop trailers in an EV option, with battery sizes ranging from 75 kWh with the Boulder or up to 200 kWh on bigger models.

According to Colorado Teardrops, the system does Level 2 charging speeds now but will eventually be capable of Level 3 fast charging from the trailer to your EV. Fast charging will deliver up to 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes.

For example, the base F-150 Lightning EV has a 98 kWh battery, and Rivian’s R1T starts with a 135 kWh battery pack. Hauling a trailer with an additional 75+ in capacity will greatly increase range and eliminate range anxiety while powering the trailer simultaneously.

The Boulder trailer sleeps four people and has room for a queen bed, a bunk on the top, features all sorts of amenities out of the rear, and features a fixed hard shell. Considering these types of trailers are already relatively expensive, we weren’t surprised to see they’ll be available sometime in 2023 for nearly $55,000.

Those interested can reserve one today at the company website.

via Inside EVs