Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Enjoy the Outdoors With This EV Charging Camper Trailer

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Teardrop EV trailer with charging
Colorado Teardrops

People everywhere are excited about electric vehicles, especially with all the exciting new electric trucks that are here or on the way. And while models like Rivian’s R1T truck is an adventure vehicle, range is still a concern when it comes to enjoying the great outdoors with an EV.

Electric vehicles have more than enough power and torque to tow a trailer, but the range decreases significantly. What if your camper trailer could be the power source for your vehicle? That’s exactly what the popular brand Colorado Teardrops has announced.

The new Colorado Teardrops “Boulder model” concept is an EV-specific overland trailer with its own massive battery pack that you can use to charge your EV during outdoor adventures.

How Much Weight Can an Electric Truck Tow?
RELATEDHow Much Weight Can an Electric Truck Tow?

The Boulder is designed to increase an EV’s towing range, making camping an option for those with electric vehicles. The company plans to offer several of its teardrop trailers in an EV option, with battery sizes ranging from 75 kWh with the Boulder or up to 200 kWh on bigger models.

According to Colorado Teardrops, the system does Level 2 charging speeds now but will eventually be capable of Level 3 fast charging from the trailer to your EV. Fast charging will deliver up to 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes.

1 of 3
teardrop trailer charging an EV
Colorado Teardrops
Teardrop trailer camping
Colorado Teardrops
teardrop trailer beds
Colorado Teardrops
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

For example, the base F-150 Lightning EV has a 98 kWh battery, and Rivian’s R1T starts with a 135 kWh battery pack. Hauling a trailer with an additional 75+ in capacity will greatly increase range and eliminate range anxiety while powering the trailer simultaneously.

The Boulder trailer sleeps four people and has room for a queen bed, a bunk on the top, features all sorts of amenities out of the rear, and features a fixed hard shell. Considering these types of trailers are already relatively expensive, we weren’t surprised to see they’ll be available sometime in 2023 for nearly $55,000.

Those interested can reserve one today at the company website.

via Inside EVs

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »