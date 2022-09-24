Garmin Adds a Smart Blood Pressure Monitor to Its Health Ecosystem

The Garmin health ecosystem can finally track your blood pressure. Garmin’s new Index BPM Blood Pressure Monitor lets you quickly measure and sync diastolic or systolic blood pressure with the Garmin Connect app.

Garmin Index BPM can send you daily reminders to check your blood pressure. Readings appear on the built-in screen and are immediately synced with Garmin Connect over Wi-Fi. You can check how these ratings change over time, and notably, Garmin Connect lets you export PDFs for your doctor.

The Index BPM supports up to 16 different Garmin Connect accounts, so in theory, it could be utilized by nursing homes and other care facilities. It also fits arms ranging from 9 to 17 inches in circumference—it may be too big for children.

“Garmin is a trusted name in the health and fitness industry, and we are excited to introduce the FDA-cleared Index BPM as another tool to stay on top of your health … all of your health and fitness data can be viewed right in Garmin Connect, helping to give you a more complete look at your overall health in one app.” — Dan Bartel, Garmin VP of Global Consumer Sales

According to Garmin, the Index BPM should last nine months on AAA batteries (which are included). You can also use the Index BPM as a standalone blood pressure monitor, so you aren’t forced to use the app.

The Garmin Index BPM is now available for $150. You can purchase it using FSA or HSA funds if necessary. Note that this device is FDA-cleared, but not FDA-approved.

