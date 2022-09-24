Apple Could Launch Two MacBook Pros at an October Event

New leaks indicate that Apple will launch upgraded versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro this October. Both devices are expected to use M2-based chipsets, presumably the M2 Pro and M2 Max. Apple should also announce a macOS Ventura release date during this event.

According to DigiTimes Asia, suppliers are currently preparing for the new MacBook Pro models. These devices seem to offer an iterative upgrade over what we got last year—they’ll retain a rich port selection and flat-edged design, but they’ll run on more powerful hardware.

Unfortunately, we know very little about the M2 Pro or M2 Max platforms. A recent leak from analyst Ming Chi-Kuo indicates that these chips may utilize TSMC’s new N5P manufacturing process, which should provide a notable leap in performance while still utilizing a 5nm transistors. (The first 3nm Apple Silicon chip may launch in 2023.)

Note that we could also see an upgraded Mac Mini this October. And of course, Apple is expected to show off an M2 iPad Pro alongside its new Macs. Both macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 should launch within two weeks of the event.