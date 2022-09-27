Get Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months.

If you’ve never had Amazon Music Unlimited, now’s the time to try it out. Amazon is giving Prime members a four-month free trial to the music streaming service, an entire month longer than the non-Prime member trial. If you sign up today, you could be rocking out for free until the end of January 2023.

The promotion comes just days before Amazon launches the second Prime Day of 2022. The “Prime Early Access Sale” runs on October 11th and 12th and will feature hundreds of thousands of sales exclusively for Amazon Prime Members. The four-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial offer for Prime members ends the same day as the Prime Early Access Sale: October 12th.

Non-Prime members can get a three-month free trial during the promotion. If you’ve never had Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited, now may be the perfect time to try them out for free and take advantage of the mega-deals coming in mid-October.

After the free trial period, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 per month for non-Prime members and $8.99 per month for Prime members.