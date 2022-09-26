Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Old Google Photos Images Corrupted For Some Users

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Google Photos app on a smartphone application icon on iPhone X screen close up
BigTunaOnline/Shuttersock.com

Long-time Google Photos users may want to check their archives to see if their memories have been damaged in a bizarre data corruption incident being reported by 9to5Google.

Over the weekend, some users noticed that many images over five years old now have lines, deep cracks, and white dots. 9to5Google characterizes the flaws as analogous to water damage on physical photos. And while not all users are affected, reports indicate damaged Google Photos images come from the service’s Android, iOS, and web apps. Reports seem to be uniform regarding the damage type and the images’ age.

10 Google Photos Features You Should Use
RELATED10 Google Photos Features You Should Use

And it’s not just the online version of the photos that contain the new flaws. Users report that images remain distorted even when they download the online source files. However, the original, non-edited versions of the images don’t appear to be damaged.

While reports were sizable over the weekend, they seem to be slowing down. According to 9to5Google, the issue appears to be affecting fewer and fewer people, possibly indicating that Google has a solution for the problem.

Source: 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »