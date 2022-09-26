Buying Guides
LEGO Reveals Its Largest ‘Mandalorian’ Razor Crest Starship Set

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

LEGO Mandalorian Razor Crest on a white background.
LEGO

If you’ve got $600 lying around, you may want to invest it in LEGO’s new Razor Crest set. It’s a massive recreation of The Mandalorian‘s famous starship, containing 6,187 pieces and measuring over two feet long.

The LEGO company launched its original Razor Crest set back in 2020. But this new set measures twice as long (28 inches total) and contains six times more pieces (6,187) than the old Razor Crest. It also comes with a ton of cool stuff—a display stand, a removable engine and cockpit, an escape pod, a carbon-freezing chamber, and a Blurrg.

Small minifigs of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda entering the LEGO Razor Crest
LEGO
LEGO Mandalorian Razor Crest next to a display plaque.
LEGO
Front side of the LEGO Mandalorian Razor Crest
LEGO
Backside of the LEGO Mandalorian Razor Crest
LEGO
And, of course, you get a bundle of minifigs. The standard Mandalorian and Grogu are included alongside Mythrol and Kuiil. (Yes, Grogu comes with a cute baby carriage.)

Note that this is one of the many Star Wars sets released by LEGO in 2022. Earlier this year, we got the awesome Mandalorian Helmet and a bunch of cool Star Wars dioramas. Plus, LEGO re-released the massive AT-AT set from 2021.

The LEGO Razor Crest set goes on sale October 7th for $600. Members of the LEGO VIP program can purchase the set on October 3rd.

LEGO 'The Mandalorian' Razor Crest

The LEGO ‘Mandalorian’ Razor Crest set measures 28 inches long and contains 6,187 pieces. It goes on sale October 7th of 2022.

LEGO
