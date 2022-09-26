Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
FlexiSpot Pro Plus Standing Desk (E7) Review: The Last Desk You'll Ever Buy
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Say Goodbye to Your Fitbit Account in 2023

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
An illustration of the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker.
Fitbit

Fitbit users should prepare to start using a Google account to log into their devices next year. Google acquired the fitness electronics company in 2021 and plans to force-migrate all existing Fitbit accounts into Google accounts by 2025.

The Verge reports that a Google account will be necessary for “some uses” of Fitbit devices starting in 2023. The company plans to have all existing Fitbit accounts migrated to Google accounts by 2025. Google is also renaming the service “Fitbit by Google.”

Information about the forced migration comes from an updated Fitbit support page. In addition to explaining how the migration will work, the page states that Fitbit accounts will remain supported “until at least early 2025.” Fitbit promises more information on the move to Google accounts next year.

Fitbit Debuts Two Premium Smartwatches And a Fitness Tracker
RELATEDFitbit Debuts Two Premium Smartwatches And a Fitness Tracker

Fitbit users with data privacy concerns can rest somewhat easier knowing that Google must keep their health data separate from data used for Google Ads. A Fitbit spokesperson told The Verge that Google’s binding commitment to the European Union legally prevents the mixture of data for at least a decade.

It’s important to note that Fitbit accounts created with a Gmail address are not automatically integrated. The company stated that merging Fitbit accounts with Google accounts will begin in 2023.

Source: The Verge

The 7 Best Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers of 2022

Best Overall
Fitbit Versa 3
Amazon

$173.00
$229.95 Save 25%
Another Great Option
Garmin Venu 2
Amazon

$373.99
$399.99 Save 7%
Best Budget
Wyze Band
Amazon
Best for Android Phones
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Amazon

$249.99
$329.99 Save 24%
Best for iPhone Users
Apple Watch Series 7
Shop Now
Best for Runners
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Amazon

$204.55
$349.99 Save 42%
Best for Multisport Athletes
Garmin Forerunner 745
Amazon

$381.30
$499.99 Save 24%

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »