Amazon Hosts Another Prime Day Sale This October

It seems that Amazon is running an extra sale event this year. The company just announced its Prime “Early Access” sale, a two-day event running from October 11th to the 12th. Unfortunately, this sale is exclusive to Prime Day members.

We expect the “Early Access” sale to feel similar to Prime Day. That said, with Black Friday and dozens of holidays just around the corner, Amazon probably hopes that shoppers will buy gifts, decorations, Halloween costumes, and winter clothing.

As is usual, Amazon is hyping the event with some early deals. Prime members can try Amazon’s Music Unlimited service free for three months, for example. The company is also advertising its free year of Grubhub+ promotion, which launched earlier this year.

We strongly suggest finding your most-wanted products before Prime Day. Put them in your wish list or cart so you can buy them when they’re on sale. Or, set up mobile deal alerts with a service like CamelCamelCamel or Slickdeals.

