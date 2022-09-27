Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Mouse Review: Feature-Rich and Ergonomic
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Alienware Shows Off a Mechanical Keyboard and QD-OLED Monitor

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Alienware's 34-inch curved gaming monitor with an Alienware Tenkeyless keyboard and an Aurora R15 desktop PC.
Alienware

This fall, Alienware will launch a suite of new hardware for gamers who just can’t get enough. The company just announced its new tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, and upgraded Aurora R15 desktop PC.

The new TKL Mechanical Keyboard ($130) is based on Alienware’s popular Low Profile RGB Keyboard. It offers a similar design with Cherry MX Red switches,, customizable RGB lighting (controlled per key through AlienFX), and a wired-only design (with cable routing beneath the keyboard chassis). But of course, it’s a tenkeyless model, so it ditches the numpad.

1 of 4
The Alienware TKL Gaming Keyboard, which is wired and has an RGB backlight.
Alienware
The Alienware 34” Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor.
Alienware
The backside of the The Alienware 34” Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor.
Alienware
The Alienware Aurora R15 in black and white chassis.
Alienware
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

Oddly enough, Alienware has an upgraded version of the 34-inch QD-OLED monitor that it launched earlier this year. The new AW3423DWF monitor ($$1,100) has the same specs as the old model—including a 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED panel, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a curved design. But it uses a slimmer design for easier wall mounting and comes in a new black colorway. Plus, it’s cheaper at just $1,100.

Alienware's New 360 Hz Gaming Monitor Has a Built-in Headset Stand
RELATEDAlienware's New 360 Hz Gaming Monitor Has a Built-in Headset Stand

And of course, Alienware has its new Aurora R15 desktop PC. It features 13th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-seies GPUs, and improved liquid cooling with upgraded fans. These advancements offer 58% more processing power than previous Alienware PCs, according to the company.

Alienware’s new TKL Mechanical Keyboard and 34-inch QD-OLED monitor launch this fall for $130 and $1,100, respectively. The Aurora R15 desktop arrives at a later date for an unknown price.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »