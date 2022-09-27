Alienware Shows Off a Mechanical Keyboard and QD-OLED Monitor

This fall, Alienware will launch a suite of new hardware for gamers who just can’t get enough. The company just announced its new tenkeyless mechanical keyboard, curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, and upgraded Aurora R15 desktop PC.

The new TKL Mechanical Keyboard ($130) is based on Alienware’s popular Low Profile RGB Keyboard. It offers a similar design with Cherry MX Red switches,, customizable RGB lighting (controlled per key through AlienFX), and a wired-only design (with cable routing beneath the keyboard chassis). But of course, it’s a tenkeyless model, so it ditches the numpad.

Oddly enough, Alienware has an upgraded version of the 34-inch QD-OLED monitor that it launched earlier this year. The new AW3423DWF monitor ($$1,100) has the same specs as the old model—including a 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED panel, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a curved design. But it uses a slimmer design for easier wall mounting and comes in a new black colorway. Plus, it’s cheaper at just $1,100.

And of course, Alienware has its new Aurora R15 desktop PC. It features 13th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-seies GPUs, and improved liquid cooling with upgraded fans. These advancements offer 58% more processing power than previous Alienware PCs, according to the company.

Alienware’s new TKL Mechanical Keyboard and 34-inch QD-OLED monitor launch this fall for $130 and $1,100, respectively. The Aurora R15 desktop arrives at a later date for an unknown price.