Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Mouse Review: Feature-Rich and Ergonomic
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Skullcandy’s Trio of Gaming Headsets Arrive at an Awesome Price

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Skullcandy SYLR Pro Multi-Platform gaming headset on a desk.
Skullcandy

After what seems like an eternity, Skullcandy finally sells gaming headsets again. It just revealed three new headsets, all with killer features and appealing prices. Just try not to get confused about the names—PLYR, SLYR Pro, and SLYR. Hey, at least they’re all multi-platform.

The flagship product in this lineup is Skullcandy’s PLYR headset. It costs $130 but offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, personalized sound (thorough an automated setup process), a noise-reducing microphone, simple mute and volume controls, a headband with adjustable tension, and Tile tracking. Oh, PLYR also offers a 24-hour battery life.

1 of 2
Skullcandy PLYR gaming headset.
Skullcandy PLYR gaming headset.
Skullcandy SLYR Pro Multi-Platform gaming headset with a green digital pattern headband.
Skullcandy SLYR Pro gaming headset.
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
  • PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset — $130
  • SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset — $100
  • SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset — $60

Despite the “Pro” name, Skullcandy’s SLYR Pro Wired is the middle child. At just $100, it packs most of the features that are included in the PLYR headset. The only things missing are wireless connectivity and the extra-adjustable headband. (One weird thing—SLYR Pro contains a rechargeable battery for its noise-canceling and the built-in hearing test.)

The Best Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and Mice of 2022
RELATEDThe Best Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and Mice of 2022

And then there’s the budget Skullcandy SLYR Wired, which costs just $60. It’s a wired headset, of course, and it lacks any advanced features like a noise-canceling microphone, hearing test, or Tile tracking. But it contains some audio-tuning technology, plus a bi-directional mic. For casual players, this looks like a pretty solid deal.

The new Skullcandy Gaming Headsets are available today at the company’s website. I’m curious to see how they’ll compete with Turtle Beach’s headsets, as Skullcandy seems to be a more recognizable brand among adults and casual gamers.

Skullcandy PLYR and SLYR Gaming Headsets

Skullcandy’s PLYR and SLYR lineup offers high-quality audio and a long battery life at a low price.

Skullcandy
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »