Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven Review: Restaurant-Quality in a Portable Package
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Mouse Review: Feature-Rich and Ergonomic
PureVPN Review: Bargain Bin or Budget Blockbuster?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

TerraMaster’s TRAID Technology Arrives on Two Budget NAS Devices

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The TerraMaster F2-223 and F4-223 NAS devices. The F2 is two-bay, the F4 is four-bay.
TerraMaster

After a long wait, TerraMaster finally offers budget versions of its next-gen NAS devices. The new F2-223 and F4-223 utilize a decent Intel Celeron N4505 CPU, and notably, they support TerraMaster’s TRAID format.

While not as powerful as its 423-series devices, these new TerraMaster NAS products should deliver speedy and power-efficient file backups. And their Intel Celeron N4505 processor is powerful enough for Plex streaming, though it may struggle with multiple instances of hardware transcoding.

Spec-wise, the F2-223 and F4-223 are practically identical. They both run TOS 5 and use the same processor. Plus, they sport a pair of 2.5G Ethernet ports (for up to 5 Gbps with Link Aggregation). The only difference is drive selection—the F2-223 has two drive bays, while the F4-223 has four bays.

You can also upgrade these NAS devices with up to 32GB of dual-channel RAM (they come with 4GB by default), or plug in an NVMe SSD to improve storage efficiency and improve caching.

TerraMaster F4-423 Review: An Excellent Four-Bay NAS at a Great Price
RELATEDTerraMaster F4-423 Review: An Excellent Four-Bay NAS at a Great Price

TerraMaster also included TRAID support in these new NAS devices. The TRAID format is similar to Synology’s Hybrid RAID system, which uses flexible disk array management to offer improved redundancy protection and disk space utilization.

Pricing is obviously the big draw here. The TerraMaster F2-223 costs just $300, while the four-bay F4-223 sells for $440. My only concern is that the 423-series devices, which use a faster processor, only cost about $40 more than these new products.

TERRAMASTER F2-223 2Bay NAS Storage – High Performance for SMB with N4505 Dual-Core CPU, 4GB DDR4 Memory, 2.5GbE Port x 2, Network Storage Server (Diskless)

TerraMaster's affordable F2-223 NAS device delivers speedy and efficient backups. It's powerful enough for a casual Plex user, it's upgradable, and it supports the TRAID format.

Amazon

$299.99
 

TERRAMASTER F4-223 4Bay NAS Storage – High Performance for SMB with N4505 Dual-Core CPU, 4GB DDR4 Memory, 2.5GbE Port x 2, Network Storage Server (Diskless)

The TerraMaster F4-223 is an incredibly affordable four-bay NAS device. Still, it's quite modern, with speedy transfer rates and enough power for a basic Plex setup.

Amazon

$439.99
 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »