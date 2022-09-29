Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple Watch SE (2022) Review: The Budget Model That Doesn't Lack (Most) Features
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review: The Best Earbuds for Apple Fans
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft’s SwiftKey Is Leaving the iPhone

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A banner of the Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard.
Microsoft

Microsoft plans to delist its SwiftKey predictive keyboard from the iOS App Store on October 5th, according to a report by ZDNet. The news comes in the form of an email to Senior Contributing Editor Mary Jo Foley replying to a query about why the iOS app hasn’t received an update in over a year.

“As of October 5, support for SwiftKey iOS will end and it will be delisted from the Apple App Store. Microsoft will continue support for SwiftKey Android as well as the underlying technology that powers the Windows touch keyboard. For those customers who have SwiftKey installed on iOS, it will continue to work until it is manually uninstalled or a user gets a new device. Please visit Support.SwiftKey.com for more information.”

The above statement came from Chris Wolfe, Director of Product Management at SwiftKey. The announcement comes just a week before the app is scheduled to be delisted from the iOS App Store. And with no reason given, users can only speculate as to why Microsoft is consigning their long-running keyboard app to a slow death.

The 7 Best Software Keyboards for iOS
RELATEDThe 7 Best Software Keyboards for iOS

Foley’s theory is that Microsoft’s iOS developers have determined there’s no good way to make integrated products due to Apple’s walled-garden policies. If they can’t access certain iOS interfaces, making apps requiring integration is pointless.

As of this writing, the SwiftKey app is still available in the iOS App Store. The latest version is 2.9.2 and marked as updated “1yr ago.” There’s no indication from the app or the App Store that it will soon be removed and eventually axed.

Download on the Apple App Store

Source: ZDNet

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »