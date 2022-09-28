Buying Guides
Logitech Now Sells Mac-Specific Versions of Its Best Keyboards and Mice

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

1 min read
The Logitech Master 3S for Mac at a desk.
Logitech

Four of the best Logitech accessories just got a redesign for Mac users. You can now buy Mac-specific versions of the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard, K380 Multi-Device keyboard, Lift Ergonomic mouse, and MX Master 3S mouse.

The redesigned MX Mechanical Mini ($150) is Logitech’s first Mac-specific mechanical keyboard. It features a low-profile design with quiet tactile keys, plus backlighting, USB-C charging, multi-device connectivity, and customization through the Logi Options+ software.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini keyboard for Mac on a white background.
The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac.
The Logitech K380 multi-device wireless keyboard for Mac on a white background.
The Logitech K380 for Mac.
The Logitech Master 3S mouse for Mac on a white background.
The Logitech Master 3S for Mac.
The Logitech Lift vertical mouse for Mac on a white background.
The Logitech Lift vertical mouse for Mac.
And for those who need something more affordable, the K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac ($40) offers a premium and portable experience at a low price. Its flagship feature is multi-device connectivity, which you can control through three dedicated buttons at the top of the keyboard.

Logitech MX Master 3S Review: The Perfect Companion
RELATEDLogitech MX Master 3S Review: The Perfect Companion

Now, I’m not really sure what to say about the Mac-specific Master 3S ($100) and Lift Ergonomic ($100) mice. They come in new colors that Mac users may enjoy, and Logitech says that Logi Options+ now offers more customization for macOS. But spec-wise, these mice aren’t any different from their “Windows” counterparts—the Lift for Mac doesn’t come with a USB dongle, but that’s about it.

Note that the original Master 3S and Lift mice work with Windows, macOS, and Linux. These new Mac-specific mice offer the same compatibility. If you’re using the original Logitech Master 3S or Lift, you don’t need to upgrade.

All Logitech for Mac products are available at the Logitech website and Amazon.

Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac - Wireless Bluetooth Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Quiet Clicks, Track on Glass, Customization, USB-C, Apple, iPad - Pale Grey

Logitech's high-end MX Master 3S wireless mouse features an ergonomic design, an accurate sensor, and finally, Mac-specific customizations in Logi Options+.

Amazon

$99.99
 

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac Wireless Illuminated Keyboard, Low-Profile Performance Switches, Tactile Quiet Keys, Backlit, Bluetooth, USB-C, Apple, iPad - Pale Grey

Redesigned for Mac, the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini features low-profile tactile quiet keys, a backlit design, and Mac-specific keycaps.

Amazon

$149.99
 

Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Bluetooth, Quiet Clicks, Silent Smartwheel, 4 Customisable Buttons, for macOS/iPadOS/MacBook Pro/MacBook Air/iMac/iPad - Off White

Logitech's ergonomic Lift mouse now comes with new color options for Mac users. It also offers improved customizations through the Logi Options+ software.

Amazon

$99.99
 

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac with Compact Slim Profile, Easy-Switch, 2 Year Battery, MacBook Pro/ MacBook Air/ iMac/ iPad Compatible - Off White

Now with Mac-specific keys, the affordable Logitech K380 can remember three Bluetooth connections at a time. It has dedicated buttons to quickly swap between these connections, making it a killer multi-device keyboard.

Amazon

$33.99
$39.99 Save 15%

Best Buy

$34.99
$39.99 Save 13%

Target

$33.99
 

Source: Logitech

