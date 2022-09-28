Logitech Now Sells Mac-Specific Versions of Its Best Keyboards and Mice

Four of the best Logitech accessories just got a redesign for Mac users. You can now buy Mac-specific versions of the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard, K380 Multi-Device keyboard, Lift Ergonomic mouse, and MX Master 3S mouse.

The redesigned MX Mechanical Mini ($150) is Logitech’s first Mac-specific mechanical keyboard. It features a low-profile design with quiet tactile keys, plus backlighting, USB-C charging, multi-device connectivity, and customization through the Logi Options+ software.

And for those who need something more affordable, the K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac ($40) offers a premium and portable experience at a low price. Its flagship feature is multi-device connectivity, which you can control through three dedicated buttons at the top of the keyboard.

Now, I’m not really sure what to say about the Mac-specific Master 3S ($100) and Lift Ergonomic ($100) mice. They come in new colors that Mac users may enjoy, and Logitech says that Logi Options+ now offers more customization for macOS. But spec-wise, these mice aren’t any different from their “Windows” counterparts—the Lift for Mac doesn’t come with a USB dongle, but that’s about it.

Note that the original Master 3S and Lift mice work with Windows, macOS, and Linux. These new Mac-specific mice offer the same compatibility. If you’re using the original Logitech Master 3S or Lift, you don’t need to upgrade.

All Logitech for Mac products are available at the Logitech website and Amazon.