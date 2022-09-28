Creative’s New PC Soundbar Brings Massive Audio to Your Tiny Desk

Creative’s gaming-focused Katana soundbars are a huge hit among PC gamers. And now, there’s a smaller, lighter, and more affordable Katana for gamers with small desks. The Creative Katana V2X costs $280 and is available today at Creative’s website.

The Creative Katana V2X is an interesting alternative to Creative’s original Katana V2. Both sound systems are ultra-compact and deliver 5.1-channel audio. Plus, they both have RGB lighting. The only tangible difference, aside from the V2X’s more accessible price tag, is a subwoofer that’s 40% slimmer and uses a 5.25-inch driver (as opposed to the Katana V2’s 6.5-inch driver).

Feature-wise, the Katana V2X is practically identical to the V2. It comes with a remote control and offers HDIM ARC, Optical, USB, AUX in/out, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Users can choose from several pre-set sound modes, including a few for gaming, or customize sound quality in the Creative app.

And of course, Creative includes its Super X-Fi virtualization technology with the Katana V2X. While you won’t get a full surround sound experience, Super X-Fi can decode a Dolby Atmos signal and create an approximation of the “3D audio” experience.

You can purchase the Creative Katana V2X today at Creative’s website. It costs $280, so it’s more affordable than the Katana V2. That said, the Katana V2X costs about $30 more than Razer’s latest PC soundbar, which offers similar features.