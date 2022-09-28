Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review: The Best Earbuds for Apple Fans
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Mouse Review: Feature-Rich and Ergonomic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung Display and Intel Demonstrate New ‘Slidable’ Monitor Prototype

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Samsung Display CEO JS Choi demonstrating slidable computer monitor
CNET

Samsung Display and Intel are developing what they call “slidable” PCs. The companies revealed an expanding display prototype at Intel’s innovation keynote this week. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi took the stage to demonstrate the device, which he stretched from 13 to 17 inches in a single pull.

Choi says the display represents an important example of ecosystem collaboration between hardware and software developers. And that this type of innovation will set the trend for the future of PCs. He also claims that this is the first demonstration of a 17-inch slidable display for PC. He also declares foldable technology dead.

“This device will satisfy the user’s need for a large screen, and also is the portability as well. With a flexible display, we implemented sliding technology rather than foldable. Foldable is gone, but it’s just beginning, right?”

Choi ended the demonstration by saying that we’ll see slidable technology implemented into products in the near future.

While the slidable monitor may be the first 17-inch slidable display, it’s not the first slidable device out there. Samsung Display’s parent company, Samsung, demonstrated a slidable smartphone earlier this year.

And it’s interesting for the CEO of Samsung Display to declare foldables dead, since Samsung had a massive release of its new foldable Galaxy Z Flip series last month.

Source: CNET, The Verge

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »