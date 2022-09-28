You Can Now Find Songs on Deezer Just by Humming

Music streaming platform Deezer just made it a lot easier to find songs you don’t know the name of. In a blog post, the company announced its in-app song detector, SongCatcher, can now identify tunes hummed, whistled, or sung by the user.

According to Deezer, the new functionality will help users discover the songs stuck in their heads but only knew a few lyrics or notes. SongCatcher searches its 90 million song music archive and displays the name of a potential match and its metadata and album art.

I did a quick test to see how well it worked by humming my favorite song of all time “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. SongCatcher returned “Living on a Prayer,” a cover of the classic Bon Jovi tune sang by cover band No Bragging Rights.

When I switched to singing, SongCatcher got the right song by the right artist.

Deezer claims it’s the only music service with in-app humming, singing, and whistling detection for songs. However, the Google mobile app has had this feature for a while. But, when I tested it out to compare it to Deezer’s SongCatcher, it never actually yielded any results.