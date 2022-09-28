Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review: The Best Earbuds for Apple Fans
Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed Wireless Mouse Review: Feature-Rich and Ergonomic
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

You Can Now Find Songs on Deezer Just by Humming

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Male hand holding a smartphone with Deezer app on the screen with a computer keyboard.
Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock.com

Music streaming platform Deezer just made it a lot easier to find songs you don’t know the name of. In a blog post, the company announced its in-app song detector, SongCatcher, can now identify tunes hummed, whistled, or sung by the user.

According to Deezer, the new functionality will help users discover the songs stuck in their heads but only knew a few lyrics or notes. SongCatcher searches its 90 million song music archive and displays the name of a potential match and its metadata and album art.

The Big 6 Music Streaming Services Compared---Which One Is Right for You?
RELATEDThe Big 6 Music Streaming Services Compared---Which One Is Right for You?

I did a quick test to see how well it worked by humming my favorite song of all time “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. SongCatcher returned “Living on a Prayer,” a cover of the classic Bon Jovi tune sang by cover band No Bragging Rights.

Deezer's SongCatcher result displaying "Living on a Prayer" by No Bragging Rights

When I switched to singing, SongCatcher got the right song by the right artist.

Deezer's SongCatcher feature displaying results for "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi

Deezer claims it’s the only music service with in-app humming, singing, and whistling detection for songs. However, the Google mobile app has had this feature for a while. But, when I tested it out to compare it to Deezer’s SongCatcher, it never actually yielded any results.

Source: Engadget 

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play
READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »