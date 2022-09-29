Liteboxer VR Now Offers Total Body Workouts

The excellent Liteboxer VR app, which we reviewed earlier this year, now offers Total Body Workouts for all Meta Quest 2 users. These workouts go beyond boxing to exercise every muscle in your body, giving you another reason to skip a gym membership.

Like previous Liteboxer exercises, Total Body Workouts are synced to popular music and score you based on timing and accuracy. A trainer guides you through multiple different exercises, utilizing squat ropes, speed bags, and other tools along the way.

It’s an interesting idea, to say the least. Between Liteboxer’s hardware and its VR app (which works without the hardware, by the way), it seems like one of the best home exercise solutions available today.

You can try Liteboxer’s VR app for free if you have a Meta Quest 2 headset. Additional workouts are unlocked with a subscription, which costs $19 a month.