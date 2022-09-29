Buying Guides
Liteboxer VR Now Offers Total Body Workouts

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A rope exercise in Liteboxer VR Total Body Workouts.
A rope exercise in Liteboxer VR Total Body Workouts. Liteboxer

The excellent Liteboxer VR app, which we reviewed earlier this year, now offers Total Body Workouts for all Meta Quest 2 users. These workouts go beyond boxing to exercise every muscle in your body, giving you another reason to skip a gym membership.

Like previous Liteboxer exercises, Total Body Workouts are synced to popular music and score you based on timing and accuracy. A trainer guides you through multiple different exercises, utilizing squat ropes, speed bags, and other tools along the way.

Hands On With the New LiteBoxer VR Total Body Workout
RELATEDHands On With the New LiteBoxer VR Total Body Workout

It’s an interesting idea, to say the least. Between Liteboxer’s hardware and its VR app (which works without the hardware, by the way), it seems like one of the best home exercise solutions available today.

You can try Liteboxer’s VR app for free if you have a Meta Quest 2 headset. Additional workouts are unlocked with a subscription, which costs $19 a month.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.