Polestar’s Electric Performance SUV Debuts October 12th

We got an early glimpse of Polestar’s first all-electric SUV in June, the Polestar 3, and now the company has released more details alongside a fresh new photo showing off the rear of the performance vehicle.

Polestar, the premium electric car maker co-owned by Volvo, announced it would officially unveil its first SUV on October 12th. It’s the first vehicle from the brand being manufacturered in the USA at Volvo’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina.

The all-new Polestar 3 is an SUV for the “electric age,” according to the company. Complete with aggressive styling, tons of power, and several different power configurations are apparently in the works. Here’s what Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath had to say:

“Polestar 3 is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct shape while providing excellent driving dynamics. We had to ask ourselves: ‘what should a modern SUV look like?’ Polestar 3 defines the SUV for the electric age, and in designing it, we addressed some of the fundamentals of the archetype: proportions, stance, and aerodynamics.”

While we already knew the EV maker planned to offer the SUV with a rear dual-motor configuration and a larger battery than its previous vehicles, now we know it’ll offer upwards of 373 miles on a single charge.

Additionally, Polestar confirmed the “rear-biased” powertrain would feature a new torque vectoring system utilizing a dual-clutch for improved performance, along with adaptive air suspension that can rapidly adjust to road conditions within two milliseconds. Essentially, this means it’ll have tons of performance yet maintain comfortability.

We also can confirm the Polestar 3 will come with an optional Performance Pack update, providing over 517hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, but that’ll likely arrive later.

Reservations will likely open on October 12th during the official unveiling, which you can watch live on YouTube, but the vehicle won’t hit the streets until 2023.

Then, according to previous announcements, while the Polestar 3 will be a powerful performance SUV, the company plans to release a follow-up late next year with the Polestar 4 that will hopefully be more affordable. Stay tuned for more details.