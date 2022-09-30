Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple Watch SE (2022) Review: The Budget Model That Doesn't Lack (Most) Features
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review: The Best Earbuds for Apple Fans
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 Earbuds Gain the Killer Feature that Apple Skipped

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Liberty 4 earbuds on a white background
Soundcore

One of the big rumors surrounding Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 was the inclusion of in-ear heart rate sensors. But, they didn’t make it into the devices announced on September 7th. Now, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds come equipped with that very feature.

The Liberty 4 earbuds actually look pretty similar to the AirPods. Available now, they feature premium sound via ACAA 3.0, 360-degree immersive spatial audio, dual dynamic drivers, dynamic head tracking, adaptive noise canceling, seamless switching, and an app that lets you customize your experience with the in-ear headphones.

The 6 Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022
RELATEDThe 6 Best True Wireless Earbuds of 2022

Anker claims the earbuds will last nine hours on a single charge, and it takes 15 minutes to fast charge them for three additional hours of playback. By Anker’s calculations, this adds up to a total of 28 hours of playback time with a fully charged case. The case can charge wirelessly or via USB-C.

The new earbuds cost just $150 on Soundcore’s website and come in black and white. The black versions will come to Amazon on October 10th, with the white versions following on October 17th.

Liberty 4 Wireless Earbuds

Check out the new Liberty 4 wireless earbuds with ACAA sound, immersive spatial audio, dynamic drivers, head tracking, noise cancellation, and more.

Shop Now

Source: MacRumors

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »