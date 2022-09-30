Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 Earbuds Gain the Killer Feature that Apple Skipped

One of the big rumors surrounding Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 was the inclusion of in-ear heart rate sensors. But, they didn’t make it into the devices announced on September 7th. Now, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds come equipped with that very feature.

The Liberty 4 earbuds actually look pretty similar to the AirPods. Available now, they feature premium sound via ACAA 3.0, 360-degree immersive spatial audio, dual dynamic drivers, dynamic head tracking, adaptive noise canceling, seamless switching, and an app that lets you customize your experience with the in-ear headphones.

Anker claims the earbuds will last nine hours on a single charge, and it takes 15 minutes to fast charge them for three additional hours of playback. By Anker’s calculations, this adds up to a total of 28 hours of playback time with a fully charged case. The case can charge wirelessly or via USB-C.

The new earbuds cost just $150 on Soundcore’s website and come in black and white. The black versions will come to Amazon on October 10th, with the white versions following on October 17th.

Liberty 4 Wireless Earbuds Check out the new Liberty 4 wireless earbuds with ACAA sound, immersive spatial audio, dynamic drivers, head tracking, noise cancellation, and more.