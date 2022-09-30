Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
I Switched from LastPass to 1Password (and You Should, Too)
I Bought a Wear OS Watch for $15, and I Still Paid Too Much

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Harber London TotePack Review: Capacity Meets Style
Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0 Review: A Removable Ash Pan Makes Cleaning Much Easier
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Apple Watch SE (2022) Review: The Budget Model That Doesn't Lack (Most) Features
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review: The Best Earbuds for Apple Fans
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

YouTube TV Now Offers Just the Channels You Actually Want

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read

After years of price hikes, a YouTube TV subscription costs more than a basic cable plan. It’s hard to justify blowing $65 a month on the service. But now, YouTube TV offers individual channels à la carte, without the need for a YouTube TV Base Plan.

This is what we’ve always wanted from YouTube TV. As reported by TechCrunch, subscribers can exit the $65 a month Base Plan and pick from YouTube TV’s 20+ add-on channels instead. And if you decide to go à la carte, you can still use YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR and stream the service on three devices simultaneously.

Admittedly, YouTube TV’s selection of add-on channels is a bit limited. You can’t pick and choose from the Base Plan’s 85 channels, and are instead relegated to some premium services, such as Showtime, Starz, HBO Max, MLB.TV, and NBA League Pass.

YouTube Music Summer Recap: How to Find Yours
RELATEDYouTube Music Summer Recap: How to Find Yours

Most of these channels are available for individual purchase on Amazon and other services. But for those who would prefer the YouTube TV interface, unlimited DVR, and simultaneous streams on multiple devices, there’s a clear benefit to choosing Google.

Our hope is that YouTube TV will expand its à la carte selection. Ideally, most of the content that requires a YouTube TV Base Plan will eventually become an optional “add-on.”

New YouTube TV subscribers can set up their à la carte (without a Base Plan) when joining the service.  Existing subscribers can remove their Base Plan and select individual channels from their account settings. (Note that you can only set this up on a computer or Android device.)

YouTube TV

Sign up for YouTube TV and score 85 live channels for $65 a month. Or, pick from a few individual channels to save money. All YouTube TV subscriptions come with unlimited DVR and multi-device streaming.

YouTube TV

Source: Google via TechCrunch

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »