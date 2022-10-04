The 3 Electric Trucks Worth Waiting For

If you’ve had your eye on electric vehicles but want a truck, you’re finally in luck. Big names like Ford and GMC already offer electric trucks, and more importantly, others are on the way.

Americans love trucks which is why they’re the best-selling vehicles stateside. And with the switch to electrification, exciting new options are hitting the market. The Rivian R1T is a perfect example, delivering fun new features and giving more people a reason to get a truck. So, here are three electric trucks that are coming soon and could be worth the wait.

What’s Available Now?

Before we get into some of the electric trucks on the way, we wanted to highlight a few options already available and talk about the pros and cons. There’s a lot to love about electric trucks, like the new Ford F-150 Lightning, but it’s not perfect.

For years, America’s best-selling truck has been the F-150, and Ford released its electric variant earlier this year. So far, it’s a huge hit. That said, towing is still somewhat of an issue, where the range drastically lowers once you try pulling a boat. Truck buyers want to do truck things, and sometimes that’s hard to do with an EV.

Don’t get me wrong. This isn’t just a Ford problem; it’s an EV problem. Whoever solves it first or offers big enough battery packs to tow without range anxiety will sell a ton of trucks.

Electric trucks are big and powerful, but they’re also costly. Sure, Ford started out asking $39,990 for the F-150, but you’ll never find one for that cheap. GMC’s Hummer EV is over $100,000 and out of reach for most, and Rivian’s R1T recently received a big price hike making it over $70k.

And last but not least, we have to mention supply and demand. The GMC Hummer EV is sold out until 2024, Ford is making as many F-150 Lightning’s as possible, but inventory is so low that dealers are adding insane markups and price gouging. Something Ford is trying to curb. And Rivian is in a similar boat, trying to make vehicles as fast as possible.

The next few electric truck releases won’t solve any of those problems instantly. Still, at least we’ll have more options, which could add competition and lower prices, not to mention potentially better range as technology improves. Here are the trucks I have my eye on.

Chevrolet Silverado EV

The next substantial electric truck release will be the new Chevrolet Silverado EV and its GMC Sierra EV cousin. It’ll run on the new GM Ultium platform, and being a little later to the market means GM is in a position to see what’s available, then beat out the competition in critical areas while trying to slot in at an aggressive price point.

The Silverado EV made its formal debut earlier this year, but it won’t hit the streets until sometime in the spring of 2023. So, we still have several months to wait before we know more, but the estimation is that it’ll start around $40k, just like the F-150 Lightning. However, we’re reasonably confident GM will raise the base price, not to mention initially offering the higher trim variants.

Sadly, the first 2024 Silverado EV to hit the pavement is the RST First Edition model offering its longest-range battery, with an estimated 400 miles. It’ll retail for over $100,000, but by the summer months we’re hoping for more affordable trim options.

According to GM, the Silverado EV was “designed from the ground up to drive circles around the competition” as the company looks to quickly become a leader in the EV space and take Tesla and Ford head-on. And with its recent partnership with a battery manufacturer and research group, the company could have a few tricks up its sleeve.

The Silverado EV should offer around 400 miles per charge, plenty of power, 4-wheel steering, tow upwards of 20,000 lbs, and deliver tons of exclusive features. GM’s CEO Mary Barra was quoted earlier this year saying the Silverado EV will be “unmatched” when you compare all it offers vs. the competition. We’ll have to wait and see.

2024 RAM 1500 EV

If you’re okay with waiting even longer to get your first electric truck, the RAM 1500 EV will probably be worth the wait. As we all know, this company goes big on just about everything, from the RAM Rebel and TRX to its electric Dodge Charger, which sounds absolutely wild.

The all-new 2024 RAM 1500 EV will debut in November 2022, but we don’t expect production to start until late 2023, with a 2024 release date. However, that late launch window gives the company more time to get things right. In fact, RAM CEO Mike Koval is already taking jabs at other automakers and sharing some bold claims about its first electric truck. Here’s what he had to say recently.

“More and more truck intenders are open-minded to the idea of electrification in their pickups, but they’re not willing to sacrifice our most core attributes that make a truck a truck, like towing, like hauling, and in the future, range and charge time. In other words, ‘trucks still need to do truck things’ is the message that we’re receiving” through feedback to date.”

He mentions that towing a 10,000 lbs trailer should be easy for an electric truck, and the RAM 1500 EV will deliver on that front. Unfortunately, we still don’t know hardly anything about the electrified RAM, but we’ll update this post as soon as the company shares more details. Still, RAM buyers that love the horns will need to wait until 2024.

Tesla Cybertruck

Last but not least, we have to talk about the Tesla Cybertruck. And while there are certainly other trucks we could put in this spot, the Cybertruck got this electric truck party started and made traditional automakers shift into high gear and take EVs seriously.

Love it or hate it, the Cybertruck is worth waiting for purely because it’s a Tesla. Elon Musk and all his silly bold claims aside, the company knows how to create buzz and deliver vehicles that owners love. The Cybertruck is big, loud, powerful, and will turn heads everywhere. Well, that’s if it ever gets released.

For those unaware, after taking over 650,000 reservations for the cyberpunk truck, Tesla announced a few redesigns. The truck is a hair smaller to fit traditional garages, Tesla added features like 4-wheel steering and tank turn to compete with GMC and Rivian, and as expected, announced the truck will be more expensive than initially promised.

There’s no way you’ll ever get the Cybertruck for $39,000 in the current market, but it’s still worth waiting for. Elon Musk recently said the company would finalize the design by the end of this year, then start production in 2023.

If everything goes according to plan, which usually isn’t the case with Tesla, the Cybertruck should hit the dirt and streets sometime next summer.

There are several electric trucks on the way that you should be excited about, save your dollars for, and reserve once you can. And who knows, by the time the RAM 1500 EV arrives in 2024, we could be looking at a vastly different market with a 2nd generation F-150 Lightning or Rivian R2T with different battery technology and improvements across the board.

Either way, electric trucks are here to stay, will get better over time, and you’ll eventually have several options readily available.