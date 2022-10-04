The Best Tech For a Spooky Halloween

We’re entering the spookiest time of the year, so it’s time to start planning those Halloween parties. You can make yours one to remember with help from tech products like smart bulbs, speakers, and fog machines.

We’ve compiled the best tech for Halloween so that you can host an event that your guests will be talking about until your next party. As a bonus, you can use many of these products throughout the year.

Best Colored Smart Bulbs: Wyze Colored Smart Bulbs

Lighting can help you set the right mood for your Halloween party. These colored smart bulbs from Wyze provide an affordable way to turn your home into a haunted mansion. The bulbs connect with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, so there’s no need for a hub or a bridge. You just control everything from the Wyze app.

Variety is the name of the game when it comes to these colored smart bulbs. You can dim the lights as low as 2 watts or take them up to 75 watts. Additionally, the Wyze app allows you to customize the color of the bulbs from one of 16 million colors to make your home as scary or merry as you want.

Best Bluetooth Party Speaker: JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Great sound doesn’t have to cost a fortune if you go with this portable and powerful speaker from JBL. You can use the speaker’s Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream everything from spooky sounds to music to get the party started. This speaker also lets you connect to your music source using a cable.

Another feature that makes this speaker great for parties is its battery life. You and your guests can enjoy five hours of continuous music playtime on a single charge. And because accidents happen, you’ll be relieved to know that this JBL speaker is waterproof, so there’s no need to worry if it gets wet from a party foul.

Best Budget Projector: Mini Projector Full HD

Now that you have the sounds and mood lighting handled, you’ll want to consider picking up a projector. This budget model is a great choice for doing everything from showing movies and projecting fun (or scary) faces onto pumpkins. All you have to do to use this projector is connect it to a laptop, smartphone, tablet, USB drive, or an Xbox.

This projector provides full HD and comes with built-in speakers if you need them. If you’re worried about this mini projector having a loud cooling fan, you can rest easy. An advanced cooling system means this model is low on noise.

Best Fog Machine: AGPTEK Fog Machine With LED Lights

No Halloween party is complete without a fog machine. We love this 500-watt machine from AGPTEK because it produces nontoxic, unscented fog within just a few minutes of turning it on. You might see its compact size and wonder how much fog it can produce, but we think you’ll be impressed with its output.

An added benefit of this fog machine is the fact that it comes with LED lights that come in 13 colors and several light effects. You can control the fog machine and the lights with the two remote controls that come with the unit. One remote works for the lights and the other controls the fog.

Best Video Doorbell With Spooky Sounds: Ring Video Doorbell 2020

Sure, you can have your guests knock on your door or ring a regular doorbell. However, why not set the tone for your Halloween party from the moment your guests reach your home? With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can change your chime tone in the Ring app to make it anything from a creaky door to a creepy laugh.

This video doorbell allows you to see your guests in 1080p HD as well as hear and speak with them directly from your phone or tablet. You’ll also receive notifications when someone rings your doorbell or triggers the Ring’s built-in motion sensors to help you know who (or what) went bump in the night.

Best Smart Plug: Wyze Smart Plugs

Since we don’t have ghosts and goblins to control our devices for us, smart plugs are the next best option. These Wi-Fi smart plugs from Wyze work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, which means there’s no hub required. They also come from the same brand as our recommended smart bulbs.

Installing and using these smart plugs couldn’t be easier, which is great if you’re in a hurry to set up your Halloween party. We like using these plugs to control devices that don’t come with remote controls or Bluetooth connectivity.