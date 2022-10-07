Buying Guides
Pepsi to Receive First Batch of Tesla Electric Semi Trucks on December 1st

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Tesla semi truck parked at a loading dock at night.
Tesla

Pepsi will land in the EV history book when it receives the first Telsa all-electric semi trucks on December 1. That’s according to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The world’s richest man followed up the tweet by posting that the vehicles have a 500-mile range and are “super fun to drive.”

Business Insider reports that Pepsi has ordered 100 of the electric vehicles and will put them into service by the end of 2022. This deployment makes good on Musk’s promise in April when he tweeted that the trucks would ship this year. Although this comes after years of broken promises from Tesla regarding the EV semi. The company first announced the vehicles back in 2017, with an initial target launch of 2019. The automaker delayed the rollout several times since. We only got our first glimpse of a real-life Tesla semi earlier this summer.

While the 500-mile range model is the one Pepsi will receive in December, it’s not the only one Telsa will roll out. The company also makes 300-mile range models that cost a little bit less. The 500-mile version runs about $180,000 per truck, while the 300-mile version runs about $150,000.

Tesla claims that the new electric semi trucks are mostly maintenance-free. And that companies using the trucks can expect to save $200,000 every two years per truck. According to Telsa, the EV semis draw power from four rear-axel electric motors and carry up to 36 tons of cargo.

Source: Business Insider

